In the midst of a raid by the authorities at the home of the man with house arrest in Tello, Huila, authorities found narcotics.

Investigative officials in the company of uniformed personnel from the municipality of Tello, carried out a search of the house of a subject who was serving a sentence at his residence enjoying the benefit of house arrest.

“This subject allegedly sold hallucinogens from this residence where he is serving his sentence. At the time of the search, the Police found 29 marijuana cigarettes ready for distribution and consumption,” said the Police.

For her part, Captain Carol Bohórquez, commander of District One, assured that this result against criminal actors that generate criminal activity in the municipality, occurs within the framework of the Plan Cazador and Plan Disarmament that is underway throughout the department.