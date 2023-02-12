Home News From his house with house arrest, he sold hallucinogens
News

From his house with house arrest, he sold hallucinogens

by admin
From his house with house arrest, he sold hallucinogens

In the midst of a raid by the authorities at the home of the man with house arrest in Tello, Huila, authorities found narcotics.

Investigative officials in the company of uniformed personnel from the municipality of Tello, carried out a search of the house of a subject who was serving a sentence at his residence enjoying the benefit of house arrest.

“This subject allegedly sold hallucinogens from this residence where he is serving his sentence. At the time of the search, the Police found 29 marijuana cigarettes ready for distribution and consumption,” said the Police.

For her part, Captain Carol Bohórquez, commander of District One, assured that this result against criminal actors that generate criminal activity in the municipality, occurs within the framework of the Plan Cazador and Plan Disarmament that is underway throughout the department.

See also  Peru: find mummies of 6 pre-Inca children perhaps sacrificed

You may also like

Pay attention to work. Beijing will restore motor...

“National Rhapsody”: a look at Colombian rock in...

Four coca laboratories of the Clan del Golfo...

What new measures have been introduced to optimize...

Petro regrets the murder of another indigenous leader...

Will the chaotic funeral caravans in Santiago de...

Seer predicts changes that will occur on February...

Lula stumbles into the minefield of the left:...

4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Heyuan, Guangdong, felt in Guangzhou...

Happiness | kienyke

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy