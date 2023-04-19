From influencers to politicians: the transition of 2023

We all knew that 2023 would be a complex year in terms of the opportunism of certain individuals to get votes and this, as a result of territorial electoral contests. However, it is necessary to see with anguish how the citizen processes – which initially appeared to be without electoral spirit – end up being only a quota of xoy organization.

Ibagué is mined with content generators, entertainment videos, jokes and more, something that is not bad at all, because laughing is necessary. But, if you have to set limits on what it means to produce entertainment content for profit, to want to disguise “social” actions when in reality there are always private interests.

For example, a couple of bald men in Ibagué have been doing a voluntary exercise to cover gaps in the city for a few years, an objective that is remarkable, what is not applauded is that these same young people take advantage of the situation of favoritism and media congestion that generates the act, to bring votes. And this because I say it, a few weeks ago a candidate from the conservative party held a meeting in which they affirmed their support for her and likewise joined her political exercise. However, it is not judged that they participate in politics since it is a constitutional duty that we all have, what does deserve questioning is that they do so with a view to dragging voters through the activity they carry out.

In addition, the video that these young people took against the mayor is not a secret to anyone, where they manipulated his response and then he had to release the full version. And I put this on the table because our mayor is elected by the same corporation that they are supporting, so where is the coherence of the peeled? Be careful, I am not making a value judgment towards the party because they are free like anyone else, to support whoever they want, regardless of who they support, what is disgusting is the manipulation that occurs through their supposedly disinterested social work.

Now, it is not only the issue of those who cover gaps, that is just one case, but of many people who seek to disguise social struggles to have votes, do not delay in promoting environmental activities, donations or support for others, in order to rig followers. But all this should lead us to only one conclusion, and that is… Do not let ourselves be fooled! let go

This column was shorter, but more precise, I know that it will perhaps awaken messages in favor of the subjects mentioned, but it is time for us to wake up, I think the end is clear, let’s not support those who only seek to profit with a screen of good intentions, no let them continue manipulating through social media.

A hug and God bless you.