Listen to the audio version of the article

In addition to the constant run in the price of gas in Europe to levels never seen before, which impacts on the economic stability of families and businesses, there is another element to cause concern, and not from today: poverty in Italy, which is characterizing via away new segments of the population. As evidenced by the latest Eurostat alarm, which followed closely that of Istat. The two reports have drawn an exhaustive and updated picture of the phenomenon. The continuous jump in gas prices is a variable that risks further accentuating the problem.

Eurostat: the risk of poverty is growing in Italy

The latest institution in order of time to sound the alarm was Eurostat. With a clear and clear message: the risk of poverty in Italy is growing, especially for children and workers and the situation risks becoming more complicated in 2022. According to the tables on poverty and inequality just published, in fact, in 2021 people at risk of poverty, or those with an income below 60% of the average available, were 11.84 million with a percentage of 20.1% of the population, up from 20% in 2020. If we also look at social exclusion, that is not only to families with an income less than 60% of the average but also to those who have difficulty in having goods and services such as an adequately heated house and a protein meal every two days, and work intensity, people in difficulty exceed 14.83 million, equal to 25.2% of the population.

Children, the picture is getting worse

The situation worsens especially for children: pre-school age minors (under 6) at risk of poverty are 26.7% of the total, up from 23.8% in 2020 with a figure that is the worst since 1995. Yes it deals with 667 thousand children, only a slight increase from 660 thousand in 2020 but the figure is also affected by the fact that the population in this age group has shrunk. If the audience is also extended to families at risk of social exclusion, the percentage for those under 6 in difficult situations rises to 31.6% from 27% in 2020.

Istat in June: absolute poverty stable

Eurostat’s alarm follows shortly that launched by Istat in June. As part of the statistics on poverty (year 2021), the statistical body explained that in 2021, just over 1.9 million families are in absolute poverty (7.5% of the total from 7.7% in 2020) and about 5.6 million individuals (9.4% like the previous year). Therefore, according to Istat, absolute poverty substantially confirms the historical highs reached in 2020, the year of the beginning of the pandemic due to Covid-19. For relative poverty, the incidence rises to 11.1% (from 10.1% in 2020) and there are approximately 2.9 million families below the threshold (2.6 million in 2020).

The situation of families with a greater number of members worsens

Another element highlighted on that occasion by Istat is the worsening of the conditions of families with a greater number of members. In 2021, the incidence of absolute poverty is higher among families with a greater number of members: it reaches 22.6% among those with five and more members and 11.6% among those with four; signs of improvement come from the families of three (from 8.5% to 7.1%) and of two members (from 5.7% to 5.0%). The hardship is more marked for families with minor children, for which the incidence goes from 8.1% of families with only one minor child to 22.8% of those with three or more. High values ​​are also recorded for couples with three or more children (20.0%) and for families of other types, where several families often live together (16.3%).