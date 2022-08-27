Listen to the audio version of the article

Ita and Fs offer reductions on tickets to voters who will have to return to their municipality of residence to vote in the elections on 25 September. But there are those who, like Emma Bonino and Piero Fassino, sound the alarm for the vote of the out-of-office which could contribute to widening abstention.

Who can vote away from home

The exercise of the right to vote in a municipality other than that of one’s residence is reserved only to certain categories of citizens: military, police forces and firefighters off-site for service, sailors away from residence for embarkation reasons, patients in hospitals and nursing homes.

The problem does not arise for those who permanently reside abroad and are registered in AIRE and in specific electoral lists: voters who can vote by correspondence for the overseas constituency (both in the Chamber and in the Senate). Furthermore, from the 2018 political elections, Italian citizens who are temporarily abroad for work, study or medical treatment are also allowed to exercise the right in a manner similar to those for citizens residing abroad. For all the others there are no alternatives: to exercise the “civic duty” of voting they must return to their municipality of residence.

Reductions on airplanes and trains for out-of-towners

For out-of-office voters, the FS announced “discounts and concessions to reach voting locations by regional and long-distance train”. An agreement between the Ministry of the Interior and the railway companies (including Trenitalia, Trenitalia Tper, Trenord, Fse) provides for a 70% discount on High Speed, Intercity, Eurocity Italy-Switzerland services and a 60% reduction for traveling with regional trains with single regional and interregional fare. You can travel by train at a discounted price starting from 16 September, for outward journeys, and no later than 5 October for return journeys. Both voters residing in the national territory and those residing abroad can obtain reduced-price tickets.

Discounts for those who want to return to their town of residence to cast their vote are also offered by Ita. The airline guarantees a 50% discount on the basic rate for domestic flights, 40% on the basic rate for international flights and 25% on the basic rate on intercontinental flights. The offer applies to tickets purchased from August 30th to September 25th to travel in the period from September 22nd to 28th.