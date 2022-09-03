Listen to the audio version of the article

The closer the date of the elections of 25 September approaches, the more the electoral campaign grows in tone, and the more in the center-right the competition to get an extra vote at the close of the polling stations, so as to indicate, in case of victory, the name of the premier candidate.

On Ita the League follows FdI: nothing is written in stone, guarantees are needed

In the last few hours, the Lega, through the voice of the undersecretary to the Mef Federico Freni, expressed some considerations on the choice of the Draghi government to go ahead in the negotiations on ITA with the consortium of the Certares fund together with Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines. The Lufthansa option, is the message launched by the Northern League, has been removed, yes, but nothing is written in stone. «The new government – he underlined, speaking to Sky Tg24 – will not accept an offer without employment guarantees for all Ita employees and without a very solid industrial plan. The final decision on the preliminary contract – he added – will certainly be left to the new government ».

Meloni: “It’s another piece of Italy that is leaving”

The braking of the Carroccio on the airline comes close to that of FdI. In fact, Giorgia Meloni has long asked the government to leave the management of the dossier to the executive to come. A position reaffirmed recently, on the occasion of an electoral meeting in breaking latest news. The government’s choice to negotiate the sale of Ita with the Certares fund? «I remember that the current government should do the minimum things, since Parliament is formally dissolved, so I don’t think that such a strategic matter is within its competence – reiterated Meloni -. Then when I see the cards, I will study them and I will be able to say what I think of the project on the merits. In my opinion, it was necessary to consider the possibility of maintaining our national airline because we certainly do not make a great impression on being, perhaps, the only large Western country in Europe that does not have its own national airline. It’s another piece of Italy that goes away, and when this happens I’m never happy. All I can do to prevent it, I’m ready to do it, but – concluded the leader of FdI – if I can’t study the dossier because you want to solve everything first, I don’t agree ».

FdI in the open, new in Milan-Cortina after the vote

But the FdI government is not only asking to curb the ITA negotiation. The appointment of the top management of the Milan – Cortina Foundation must also be frozen. Also in this case the ball must be passed to the executive that will come. FdI came out in the open: “The new government decides on strategic decisions such as this.” Shortly after, in the umpteenth informal meeting, the shareholders acknowledged that it is almost impossible to arrive at a solution on time, for political reasons, but also because the last two solutions left on the table are not viable and there are no other names. it is intended. Neither the minister Vittorio Colao nor Paolo Scaroni, president of Milan, intend to give up their positions to take the place of Vincenzo Novari at the helm of the Foundation that organizes the 2026 Winter Olympics, in a role for which an exclusive commitment is required.

The appointment is by decree of the Prime Minister, after consulting the Regions of Lombardy and Veneto, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Municipalities of Milan and Cortina, as required by the aid decree published in the Official Journal on 9 August. It should arrive within thirty days of that date, but nothing suggests that Mario Draghi is ready to do it. Indeed, government sources following the dossier reiterate that there is no intention to proceed before the elections. Even if the local authorities would have preferred an agreement not to waste time, and there are those who argue that the game is not definitively closed.