According to Xi’an Customs statistics, from January to August 2022, the total import and export trade value of Shaanxi Province was 320.77 billion yuan, an increase of 3.6% over the same period of the previous year (the same below). Among them, the export was 198.52 billion yuan, an increase of 21.9%; the import was 122.25 billion yuan, a decrease of 16.7%, and the trade surplus was 76.27 billion yuan in the same period.

The main features of foreign trade in Shaanxi Province from January to August 2022:

First, the import and export of general trade increased by over 30%. The total import and export value of processing trade was 173.7 billion yuan, an increase of 8.4%, accounting for 54.1% of the province’s total import and export value, of which exports were 114.53 billion yuan, an increase of 25.3%, imports were 59.17 billion yuan, a decrease of 14%; general trade imports and exports were 110.14 billion yuan Yuan, an increase of 30.2%, accounting for 34.3% of the total import and export value of the province, an increase of 7 percentage points year-on-year, of which exports were 61.3 billion yuan, an increase of 35.9%, and imports were 48.84 billion yuan, an increase of 23.8%.

Second, imports and exports to major trading partners such as the EU and ASEAN increased by double digits. 42.91 billion yuan to the EU, an increase of 11.9%; 38.78 billion yuan to ASEAN, an increase of 33.4%; 66.19 billion yuan of imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road”, an increase of 29.1%, accounting for 20.6% of the province’s total import and export value; to RCEP The import and export of other countries was 126.44 billion yuan, an increase of 3.4%, accounting for 39.4% of the total import and export value of the province.

Third, the proportion of imports and exports of private enterprises has increased. The import and export of private enterprises was 115.85 billion yuan, an increase of 18.2%, accounting for 36.1%, an increase of 4.4 percentage points year-on-year, of which exports were 74.66 billion yuan, an increase of 23.5%, and imports were 41.19 billion yuan, an increase of 9.6%.

Fourth, the main import and export commodities are mechanical and electrical products. The export of mechanical and electrical products was 176.87 billion yuan, accounting for 89.1% of the province’s total export value, mainly including integrated circuits, automatic data processing equipment and its components, solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, etc.; imported mechanical and electrical products were 74.05 billion yuan, accounting for the province’s imports 60.6% of the total value, mainly including integrated circuits, automatic data processing equipment and its components, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, etc.

Fifth, the new land-sea corridor has achieved remarkable results in assisting the high-level opening of the inland. Since the first trial operation of the “Chongqing-Guangxi-Xin” sea-rail intermodal train in 2017, with the strong support and promotion of the state, the provinces and cities along the line have deepened cooperation. The construction of the new western land-sea channel has achieved remarkable results, and the trade scale has continued to expand, effectively guaranteeing the industrial chain along the line. , The supply chain is stable and smooth, and it has become a strong engine to drive the growth of foreign trade in the western region and smooth the domestic and international dual circulation. According to data released by China National Railway Group Co., Ltd., as of August 29 this year, the total number of rail-sea intermodal trains in the new western land-sea channel has reached 20,000. An increase of 26.8%.

