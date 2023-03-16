Home News From January to February, the cumulative investment in major projects at the autonomous region level was 68.949 billion yuan
News

From January to February, the cumulative investment in major projects at the autonomous region level was 68.949 billion yuan

by admin
From January to February, the cumulative investment in major projects at the autonomous region level was 68.949 billion yuan

People’s Daily Online, Nanning, March 16th (Chen Yan, intern Li Hongying) On March 15th, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Development and Reform Commission and the Local Financial Supervision Bureau held the first on-site matchmaking meeting between government, finance and enterprises for major projects in the autonomous region in 2023. At the meeting, the relevant person in charge of the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region introduced that since the beginning of this year, Guangxi has insisted on “policy is the big thing, projects are the king, the environment is the foundation, and innovation is the key.” , implement responsibilities, and do practical and detailed work on promoting major projects.

From January to February, the cumulative investment in major projects at the autonomous region level was 68.949 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.27%. 109 major projects such as the first phase of the district and the National Aluminum Industry Research Institute of Geely Baikuang Group have started. The project has been completed and put into operation, and a number of major projects such as the Pinglu Canal, the integrated transformation and upgrading of PetroChina refining and chemical industry, and the processing of nickel and cobalt raw materials for energy storage battery materials have been accelerated.

(Editors in charge: Chen Yan, Ye Bin)

Share for more people to see

See also  Typhoon "Lu Bi" caused nearly 90,000 people in Fujian to experience super heavy rainfall

You may also like

Essen: Restrictions for rail customers in the first...

Éditions L’Harmattan have announced the publication of the...

They prosecute a man who pierced the lung...

Xi Jinping walks the talk?The “top leaders” of...

Conviction of false “gender” against street preachers overturned

President Yoon Seok-yeol, Korea-Japan summit “Let’s open a...

ICA intervened in Boyacá, a farm positive for...

Azure AI and open source: An unbeatable combination

Remembering Wayne Shorter | Culture | .a week

2-0. Pons puts Independiente Medellín in the group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy