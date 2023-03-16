People’s Daily Online, Nanning, March 16th (Chen Yan, intern Li Hongying) On March 15th, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Development and Reform Commission and the Local Financial Supervision Bureau held the first on-site matchmaking meeting between government, finance and enterprises for major projects in the autonomous region in 2023. At the meeting, the relevant person in charge of the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region introduced that since the beginning of this year, Guangxi has insisted on “policy is the big thing, projects are the king, the environment is the foundation, and innovation is the key.” , implement responsibilities, and do practical and detailed work on promoting major projects.

From January to February, the cumulative investment in major projects at the autonomous region level was 68.949 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.27%. 109 major projects such as the first phase of the district and the National Aluminum Industry Research Institute of Geely Baikuang Group have started. The project has been completed and put into operation, and a number of major projects such as the Pinglu Canal, the integrated transformation and upgrading of PetroChina refining and chemical industry, and the processing of nickel and cobalt raw materials for energy storage battery materials have been accelerated.

