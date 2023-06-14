From January to May, Chengdu’s foreign trade import and export was 302.85 billion yuan, accounting for 77.9% of Sichuan’s total import and export value in the same period|Sichuan Province|Import and Export|Chengdu_Sina Technology_Sina.com





On June 14, a reporter from Red Star News learned from Chengdu Customs that the total import and export value of Sichuan goods trade in the first five months of this year was 388.94 billion yuan, of which the import and export value of Sichuan goods trade in May was 79.54 billion yuan, an increase of 9.4%. In the first five months, Chengdu’s foreign trade import and export was 302.85 billion yuan, accounting for 77.9% of Sichuan’s total import and export value during the same period.

Statistics show that the import and export of general trade in Sichuan in the first five months was 171.15 billion yuan, an increase of 34.3%, accounting for 44% of the total import and export value of Sichuan during the same period. During the same period, the import and export of private enterprises in Sichuan was 193.6 billion yuan, an increase of 50.1%, and the growth rate was further improved, accounting for 49.8% of Sichuan’s total foreign trade.

From the perspective of city (state) foreign trade data, regional development within the province is more balanced. In the first five months, Chengdu’s import and export reached 302.85 billion yuan, accounting for 77.9% of Sichuan’s total import and export value in the same period, and it still maintained its “leader” status. Driven by advantageous industries such as lithium battery materials, the import and export of cities such as Neijiang and Suining have doubled, with growth rates of 210% and 158% respectively. During the same period, foreign trade in Yibin, Deyang and other cities also showed rapid growth.

In terms of trade partnerships, in the first five months, Sichuan’s imports and exports to other RCEP member states were 136.3 billion yuan, an increase of 6.7%; imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” were 133.04 billion yuan, an increase of 8.2%. Other emerging market countries also maintained rapid growth. Among them, the import and export to Africa was 15.88 billion yuan, an increase of 45.2%; the import and export to other BRICS countries was 28.8 billion yuan, an increase of 39.4%. ASEAN, the United States, and the European Union are still Sichuan’s top three trading partners, with imports and exports of 67.27 billion yuan, 61.73 billion yuan, and 54.4 billion yuan respectively.

In terms of the “three new items” of foreign trade, Sichuan’s exports of lithium battery materials, electric passenger vehicles, and solar cells all maintained rapid growth. In the first five months, Sichuan exported 5.83 billion yuan of lithium hydroxide, an increase of 305.8%, driving the import of lithium ore to 19.81 billion yuan, an increase of 317.8%; the export of electric passenger vehicles was 3.1 billion yuan, an increase of 53%, accounting for 45% of Sichuan’s total export vehicles %; export of solar cells was 3.51 billion yuan, an increase of 72.9%.

Red Star News reporter Ye Yan and Song Jiawen

