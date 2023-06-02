From June 1st, Jiangsu will fully enter the flood season, and the province will solidly promote various flood preparation measures and then implement them_Xinhua News Agency

With the Huaihe River Basin entering the flood season on June 1, Jiangsu has entered the flood season in an all-round way. All localities and departments have solidly promoted the implementation of various flood preparation measures, and the flood control work has entered a state of actual combat.

According to the analysis and forecast of the Provincial Climate Center, the precipitation in this year’s flood season is higher than that of the same period in normal years, and the distribution of precipitation in time and space is uneven. It is expected that there will be more typhoons affecting Jiangsu this summer than in normal years, and one or two typhoons may have a severe impact. In order to ensure a safe flood season, recently, all localities have stepped up flood preparations in accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial defense guidelines. In the pre-flood inspections organized by Lianyungang City throughout the city, 28 project hidden dangers were initially investigated, and 82 major rivers were simultaneously investigated and rectified for problems hindering flood discharge. Suqian, Zhenjiang and other places, while preparing sufficient flood control materials, organized staff to clean up the debris in the rainwater pipes in their jurisdictions to prevent blockage and backflow. Tongshan District, Xuzhou City also added an automatic monitoring system to the local key drainage stations this year to further improve the timeliness and accuracy of dispatching. Based on major flood prevention, rescue of major dangers, and rescue of major disasters, Jiangsu has revised and improved the super-standard flood prevention plan, regional dispatching plan, and flood safety plan for dangerous projects. There are 364 professional emergency rescue teams at the provincial, city and county levels, with 11,147 people , reserve 770 million yuan of flood control and drought relief materials. Next, Jiangsu will pay close attention to changes in weather and rain and water regimes, strengthen monitoring and forecasting, consultation and judgment, and release early warning information in a timely manner; at the same time, strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty and leadership-led shift system, keep an eye on key dangers, and optimize embankment inspections , The deployment of emergency rescue forces, to ensure the safety of rivers and lakes and the safety of people’s lives and property.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center reporter/Wang Peng, Geng Runfang, Zhou Lei, Lianyun, Hong Kong, Taidonghai, Suqian, Tongshan, Zhenjiang, Yandu, editor/Hu Chao)