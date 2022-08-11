Listen to the audio version of the article

A 15-point manifesto entitled: “Italy tomorrow”: it is the center-right program developed by a group of sherpas from coalition parties, subjected to scrutiny by leaders Meloni, Berlusconi and Salvini.

Abolition of citizenship income

Figure the zeroing of the measure against poverty wanted by the Cinquestelle. But the three parties have yet to find an agreement on how they intend to use the 10 billion per year earmarked for the fight against poverty (including 6 for the unemployed).

We return to the safety decrees

The security decrees are back, even if they will be revised with respect to the past after the rejection of the Council. The hard line on immigration remains: contrasting illegal immigration with a request for more police checks.

Flat tax and tax wedge

Expected extension of the flat tax for VAT numbers up to 100 thousand euros in turnover and flat tax “on an increase in income compared to previous years with the prospect of further expansion for families and businesses”. This is the compromise reached by the three parties, each with its own idea of ​​a flat tax. In the previous version there was no reference to the incremental flat tax, the FDI project that speaks of “zero cost for the state”. At work, the “cut of the tax wedge in favor of businesses and workers” is envisaged. The zeroing of VAT on basic necessities is also contemplated “and the tax exemption and incentive of corporate welfare also through the taxation and decontribution of production bonuses and greater protections for self-employment and the liberal professions. Furthermore, it is proposed to extend the possibility of using vouchers for the tourism and agriculture sectors

Constitution

There is the reform of the state in a presidentialist key. But also the reference to the autonomy of Veneto and Lombardy and to fiscal federalism.