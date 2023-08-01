Home » From Kandinsky to Picasso, the Avant-gardes of the Philadelphia Museum of Art arriving in Pisa – Pisa
From Kandinsky to Picasso, the Avant-gardes of the Philadelphia Museum of Art arriving in Pisa – Pisa

Vasily Kandinsky, Circles in a Circle1923, Olio su tela, 95.7 x 98.7 cm, Philadelphia Museum of Art © Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Pisa – European art from the first decades of the 20th century stops in Pisa.
From 28 September to 7 April the rooms of Palazzo Blu will welcome works by Chagall, Dalì, Duchamp, Kandinsky, Mirò, Picasso in dialogue with works by Matisse, Mondrian, Klee, Ernst and Gris, artists never exhibited in the art building overlooking the Lungarno.
For the public it will be a unique opportunity to retrace some salient moments of the “short century”, with the sensitivity towards international history that has characterized the initiatives of Palazzo Blu Arte e Cultura for several years.
The paintings and sculptures on display come from the collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, one of the most internationally esteemed museum and exhibition centers for its art collections which boast a significant presence of the European avant-gardes.
The merit of this substantial presence is due to the collectors who have contributed to the growth of the Museum above all during the 30 years of direction of Fiske Kimball. Marcel Duchamp himself, commissioned to carry out a survey of the main North American museums to identify the best location for 20th century art, chose the Philadelphia Museum of Art as the most appropriate venue.

The exhibition at Palazzo Blu will be opened by a Self-portrait of twenty-five-year-old Picasso where the young painter portrays himself as he takes up his palette and rolls up his sleeves. The itinerary will continue as an intense “timeline” where the works will be accompanied by visual, sound and multimedia installations that weave links with the historical and cultural contexts from the end of the “Belle Époque” to the outbreak of the Second World War.
The Crucifixion painted by Chagall in 1940, a work of very strong suggestion and high symbolic value, it will close the path. Produced and organized by the Palazzo Blu Foundation and MondoMostre, with the contribution of the Pisa Foundation, the exhibition also coincides with the conclusion of a redevelopment and renovation of the spaces of Palazzo Blu, which concerned the lighting and systems of the historic building overlooking on the Arno.

