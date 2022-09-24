Listen to the audio version of the article

Some openly declare it, for others it can be deduced from polls and voting trends (until it was possible to make them public): these are the percentages to which the parties aspire, the level below which it can be said that the elections went well or , if not passed, they have proved to be a failure.

Center-right: Fdi aims to exceed 25%

The eyes are focused above all on Fratelli d’Italia, the party of Giorgia Meloni credited for some time as the first political force: staying above the 25% threshold is considered the result now within reach. Getting close to 30% would be a very positive result. However, these numbers are higher than the sum of Lega and Forza Italia. The potential consents are more than fivefold compared to 2018, when the FDI policies had collected 4.35 percent.

In the meantime, after a legislature during which Meloni has always remained in the opposition of three governments (the two led by Giuseppe Conte and the executive of Mario Draghi), the balance of power within the coalition has been reversed. Now the league is chasing. «17% in 2018 was the best result in our history to politics. It is our benchmark upwards »said the leader of the Lega group in the Chamber, Riccardo Molinari. But the Northern League numbers for 2022 seem very far from those levels: in any case, for Matteo Salvini to go below the 10% threshold would be a clear defeat, so much so compromising his leadership within the party.

A scenario that Giancarlo Giorgetti tried to deny: «The timing of the congresses does not depend on the electoral trends – said the Minister for Economic Development -. There are cycles, they go naturally, they are not connected to the more or less disappointing or more or less successful results ». Forza Italia, for many years the leading party of the center-right coalition, is now the component with the lowest percentages: now down below 10% (in 2018 it was 14%), Silvio Berlusconi’s movement will have to keep as far as possible from the 5%.

Center-left, the duel of the Democratic Party with M5S

Enrico Letta’s Pd is forced to improve the result of 2018, when the party led by Matteo Renzi collected 19% (worst percentage in its history). Failing to keep above the “buoyancy threshold” of 20% would be a defeat. But the outcome of the vote of September 25 will be evaluated at the Nazarene also in comparison with the 5 Star Movement, the former ally with whom Letta had hypothesized his wide field. The percentages of 2018 are very far away, when the Five Stars were the first political force (32%), Giuseppe Conte started from very small numbers but led an electoral campaign that, especially in the South, leveraged the pentastellato workhorse, the citizenship income (but also on the superbonus). A theme that has good grip in the vast pool of undecided and that pushes M5S upwards. Exceeding 15% would be a positive result, equalizing an unexpected victory with the Democratic Party until a few weeks ago.