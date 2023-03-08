TUC current

From April 25th to 27th, 2023, the Institute for Lightweight Structures at Chemnitz University of Technology will be presenting sustainable and multifunctional lightweight and plastic components at the JEC World trade fair in Paris

The innovative mocci work and cargo bike was developed for the B2B sector and, thanks to intelligent software and hardware, does not require any chains or belts. All parts of this eBike, which is made entirely of plastic, were calculated, simulated and designed by lightweight construction experts from Chemnitz University of Technology. Photo: mocci | CIP Group

The Institute for Lightweight Structures at Chemnitz University of Technology will present current research results at the JEC World in Paris from April 25th to 27th, 2023. At the joint stand of the Saxon Economic Development Agency (Hall 5, Stand D 79), the scientists will emphasize their expertise in the development of multifunctional lightweight construction and other plastic components that enable energy-efficient, economical and near-series production processes. Many of these components are already used in aircraft, automotive and mechanical engineering.

Functional integration in concrete

For example, a new type of modular formwork system based on renewable and recyclable raw materials will be presented, with which precast concrete parts can be produced in a cost-effective and resource-saving manner. This mold-making approach, which is particularly useful for prototypes and low-volume production, is illustrated using the example of a corrugated cardboard Eiffel Tower. In addition, possibilities for functional integration in concrete will be presented, such as heating, the integration of lamps and the possibility of QI charging of smartphones. This technology is used in practice, for example, in thin-walled concrete furniture or near-surface areas of concrete components. In addition, the future-oriented technology of 3D concrete printing will be presented, with which lightweight designs can be realized that are appropriate to the flow of forces and can make a significant contribution to resource saving and decarbonization in the construction industry.

Lightweight rims for eBikes and new vehicle door structures

A plastic-based trade fair highlight is the lightweight rim of an innovative work and cargo bike from the Munich brand mocci. The eBike has a unique drive system that does not require a chain or belt. The pedals drive a generator that generates energy for the electric motor in the rear wheel. The eBike gets additional performance from a powerful, replaceable battery. Thanks to the small number of components and the injection-molded components, the eBike is low-maintenance, cost-efficient and is suitable as a fleet vehicle for many industries. All parts of this eBike made entirely of plastic were calculated, simulated and designed by the Chemnitz lightweight construction experts. Another cost-efficient application example from the field of mobility is a new type of vehicle door structure in thermoplastic composite construction based on the so-called effiLOAD technology. This is a combined production process of thermoforming and injection molding or impact extrusion, in which the final contoured semi-finished textile products with fiber orientation appropriate to the load (effiLOAD preform) are produced in a fully automated, continuous “roll-to-roll” process.

Further information grants Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Nendel, phone +49 (0) 371 531-32545, email [email protected], www.strukturleichtbau.net

(Author: Sylvia Decker)

