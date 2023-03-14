news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 14 – ‘From Lolita to Playboy. The different languages ​​of eros’: it is the exhibition, until 20 March, in the rooms of the Gonnelli antiquarian bookshop and auction house in Florence, a preview of the auction dedicated to books, autographs and manuscripts, which will be held from 21 to 23 March. On display is a heterogeneous selection of works of gallant and erotic literature from the substantial auction section dedicated to the theme.



From the 1955 first edition of Nabokov’s famous Lolita, to de Sade’s Les 120 journées de Sodome, one of the most controversial books ever written, showcased in the 1931-35 edition by Maurice Heine; from La Leçon d’Amour dans un Parc from 1933, one of the most valuable erotic books illustrated by Umberto Brunelleschi, to Monsieur Nicolas ou le coeur humain dévoilé, an autobiographical novel from 1956 by Restif de La Bretonne; from Nus, the famous French magazine of the 1950s, enriched by the wonderful nude photographs of the likes of André de Dienes (first photographer of Marilyn Monroe), Brassaï, Olga Spolarics, Adorjan Wlassics and many others, to the complete years (1959- 1974) of the iconic Playboy. Entertainment for men.



As for the auction, there are over 750 lots up for auction, divided into six sales sessions. (HANDLE).

