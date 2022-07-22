Samuele, Loris, Elena, and now Diana, the eighteen-month-old baby left alone at home in Milan by her mother Alessia Pifferi for six days and died of starvation. The list of mothers who kill their children without a reason is growing dramatically, month after month. Mothers who hate the children they have brought into the world to the point of hitting them with objects, stabbing them, throwing them off cliffs, wrapping their hands around their necks or leaving them alone, with a bottle of milk beside them and a bottle of sedatives.