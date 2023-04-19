From March 2021 to March 2023, inflation in Colombia increased 883%, says academic – news

The monetary authorities, control bodies and unions are also responsible for the increase in prices of the family basket.

Although the increase in the price level of products and services moderated its upward speed last March by 6 basis points compared to the month of February, inflation maintains the upward trend that has accompanied Colombians for 23 months.

If we compare the inflation of March 2021, which was 1.51%, with that of March 2023, equivalent to 13.34%, it can be concluded that he has had a 883% increase in the aforementioned period of time, which launches an alert to the economic authorities to stop the increase in the CPI.

Inflation is not only attacked with an increase in the intervention rate, as the Board of Directors of the Banco de la República has been doing in a sustained manner, but with a consistent macroeconomic policy in which State institutions collaborate harmoniously, said Henry Amorocho , Professor of Public Finance and Budget at the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the Universidad del Rosario.

“We have been increasing the intervention rate for twelve continuous months without reducing inflation and the exact opposite result has occurred. The State must assume the challenge of lowering inflation with adequate control of the exchange rate, the usury rate, the intervention rate, the prices of public services -especially those related to electricity- and the process of the reforms structures in line with the fiscal reality of the country”, he explained.

In order to control inflation, it is necessary to overcome blind confidence in the use of the interest rate as the only measure to combat it, since the abuse of this measure is close to causing a sharp drop in aggregate demand that could affect the housing, business entrepreneurship, food, beverages, restaurants, tourism, leasing, imports, among others, he said.

According to the expert, “there are winds of reduction in per capita consumption. If we continue with this uncontrolled inflationary path without measures that truly adopt an active role of supervised price freedom by the different inspection, surveillance and control bodies, we will not achieve the goal of having the highest growth peak of the inflation at the end of May 2023”.

The constitutional, legal and jurisprudential mandate that obliges us to look at the economy from the perspective of economic stabilization must be fulfilled, without neglecting the levels of employment, growth and macroeconomic coherence, which favor the harmonization of fiscal and necessary monetary measures to advance in overcoming the fiscal and balance of payments deficits.

Lack of prominence of control entities and unions

Amorocho indicated that the meager activity of the state control bodies to deal with inflation is palpable. “The Superintendencies of Finance, Industry and Commerce, and Public Services, as well as the Comptroller General of the Republic, are going unnoticed at this juncture, in a context in which prices in many sectors seem not to be assigned by the forces of government. market or by an objective accounting of costs, but by what each sector comes up with”.

The Government has invited the unions to raise awareness among businessmen so that they help moderate the inflation of industrial products and services. However, this will not be of much use if the fundamental reasons are not attacked, since it is necessary for companies to formalize themselves so that they have normal and cost accounting and are not assigning the increase in prices to the detriment of the ojimeter and the convenience of each sector. of the well-being of the population, he noted.

Effective management and execution of public investment to lower inflation

The call to the Government and the Issuer is to reduce inflation with comprehensive public management and deactivate the slowdown of the economy with an effective management and execution of public investment, which will allow us to exit the forecasts of growth between 0.8% and

1.1% of GDP by 2023.

“Colombia can achieve growth between 2.0% and 2.5% of GDP and inflation between 8.5% and 9% by December 2023, if we can take into account that the administration of public finances, the economy, politics, the history and sociology are closely related to compliance with the principles of reserve of law, the efficiency and effectiveness of public administration and the general well-being of the community, under the aegis of the Social State of Law”, affirmed the academic.

In order to achieve these objectives, agreements are required between the Government, Congress and unions in the reforms of the health, pension and labor law. In addition, the information provided by the executive branch so far is neither complete nor definitive. “This way of presenting the projects and promoting negotiations has ended up fostering uncertainty, financial nervousness and speculation in the market,” added Amorocho.