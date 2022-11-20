More than a job «a disease. It gives you great freedom to be around animals, nature. When you are not with them it is as if you are missing an arm, a leg. It’s hard to explain, but it’s always been like this for me. First my grandfather, then my father did this job. And now me”. Emanuele Dal Molin, 28, is a shepherd from Rocca Piètore. On Saturday evening, 19 November, he arrived in Comina in Pordenone with his flock – 1500 sheep, but also goats and donkeys – together with two collaborators who they have been working alongside him for years: one is originally from Romania and one from Senegal, two very distant worlds united by this ancient profession “which by now only a few want to do. It’s not easy, you need to have passion”.

01:52