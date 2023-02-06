Julian Andres Santa

Nothing is too big for our Risaraldenses who have the habit of leaving the flag of the department high in each of the competitions they dispute. On this occasion, the protagonist was the cyclist Kevin Castillo, who caught the attention of the national press because less than a year ago, he was picking coffee but in the middle of the robust green areas of his apartment, he never stopped dreaming big and imagined triumphing through their pedaling.

In Bucaramanga, the National Road Championship culminated where in the Under-23 event the champion was the one born in Marseille, Kevin Castillo from the Sistecréditos team, giving the surprise by being crowned in the test of more than four hours, leading Andrés Mancipe by 30 seconds and Edwin Patiño by 34, thus achieving the feat and undoubtedly the most important victory so far in his career.

“He had dreamed of being champion and bringing joy to the team. I dedicate this victory to my parents and my partner, thank God we were given the victory. I decided to be on the run without spending much. In the end we were able to make a difference. I felt strong.” expressed the risaraldense after hanging himself and savoring the gold medal for being the best in his category.

At the end of the 169.5 kilometer route, the runner-up Andrés Servant of the Shimano-Sidermec recognized the superiority of the champion and commented that in the end “he had no legs to be closer to Castillo and he beat us”.