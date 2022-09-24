Listen to the audio version of the article

Curtain on the electoral campaign and appointment at the polling stations, naturally also for institutional offices and party leaders, many of whom are expected to vote in their hometowns: from Rome to Milan, from Naples to Palermo. Cameras then ready to film the moment of entry to the polling station and the voting booth of the most important politicians with the usual ritual photo of the insertion of the two ballots – pink for the Chamber and yellow for the Senate – in the urn. It is the first vote after the cut of the parliamentarians reduced to 600: 400 deputies and 200 senators.

Where the institutional offices will vote

Among the most anticipated votes are those of institutional offices. Like that of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in the Piazzi school in Palermo, a stone’s throw from his home in the Sicilian capital. “Away vote” instead that of the President of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, at the polls in the Basilicata region, where she is a candidate, in particular in Potenza in the seat of the municipal nursery school. The President of the Chamber is expected in Naples, Roberto Ficoin the Della Valle Institute in Posillipo, while the premier, Mario Draghivote in Rome in the polling station located in the Liceo Mameli, not far from his apartment located in a twentieth-century building in viale Bruno Buozzi, in the Parioli district of the capital.

In the capital the vote of many leaders

There are many political leaders who vote in Rome. For example, the leader of the Brothers of Italy votes at the polls in the capital, Giorgia Meloni: its seat is located at Torrino in the Eur area in the nursery school in Viale Beata Vergine del Carmelo. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Lettainstead, he votes in the popular and central Rome neighborhood of Testaccio, in a high school in via Galvani. Also the former premier and leader of the Five Star Movement Giuseppe Conte vote in the capital, in the central area near Piazza Navona: his seat is in the historic Liceo Virgilio. Also in Rome and again at the Center votes also the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda: its seat is in via del Lavatore, near the Trevi Fountain. In the end Emma Bonino di Più Europa also votes in the central via dell’Arco del Monte.

From Milan to Pomigliano d’Arco: the seats of the other leaders

Seat in Milan for several politicians: for the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi the vote in via Scrosati; for Matteo Salvinileader of the League, the polls are in via Martinetti while for Benedetto Della Vedovaof Più Europa, the vote is in piazzale Türr.

Matteo Renzi instead he votes in Florence at the Villani school seat and immediately afterwards he will leave for Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The leader of Civic Engagement to vote in Pomigliano D’Arco, Luigi Di Maioat the comprehensive institute Sulmona, in via Sandro Pertini 37, while the secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianniis expected at the seat in Umbria, at the Piermarini Institute in Foligno, and that of the Greens, Angelo Bonelli, in Ostia, in via Quinqueremi. Finally, the political leader of We Moderates, Maurizio Lupivote in Milan at the Luciano Manara Institute.