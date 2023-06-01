From May 31, please check the latest timetable for the application of the new version of the Beijing-Hong Kong MTR Line 14 operation map-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: From May 31, Beijing-Hong Kong MTR Line 14 will apply a new version of the operation map, please check the latest timetable

According to Beijing-Hong Kong Metro News, since the completion of Beijing-Hong Kong Metro Line 14 at the end of 2021, the average daily passenger flow has gradually increased. On the last working day before the first day, Line 14 set a record for the highest passenger flow in history, with a single-day passenger volume of 920,000. Line 14 has a total length of 50.8 kilometers, connecting business districts such as Lize, CBD, and Wangjing, residential areas such as Fangzhuang, Puhuangyu, and the transportation hub of Beijing South Railway Station. It undertakes the transportation function from the southwest to the northeast of Beijing. important means of transportation. In order to ensure the smooth travel of passengers, Beijing-Hong Kong MTR has continued to optimize the passenger transportation organization according to the characteristics of the line and station passenger flow.From May 31, 2023, Beijing-Hong Kong Metro Line 14 will apply a new version of the operation map, and improve the working days and weekends of Line 14 by extending the operating hours of the morning peak, increasing the number of trains, shortening the interval between trains, and delaying the last train. Capacity,Let passengers travel more efficiently and conveniently. Line 14 will be extended by 30 minutes during the morning rush hour on weekdays, and 8 additional trains will be opened to make commuting more convenient for passengers Since the operation of Line 14, the Beijing-Hong Kong Metro has continued to observe the passenger waiting situation and passenger flow data at the stations under the jurisdiction of Line 14, and conducted dozens of inspections at Dajing Station, Beijing South Railway Station, Jintai Road Station, Wangjing Station, etc. On-the-spot surveys of key large passenger flow stations and transfer stations, through 16 months of continuous research and analysis, combined with the characteristics of Line 14’s long distance, large passenger traffic, and unbalanced distribution of passenger flow in different sections and time periods, accurate matching Transport capacity, by extending the operating hours of morning peak hours and increasing the number of trains, the transport capacity of Line 14 in the morning peak period has been increased. Line 14 runs from Lize Business District Station to Shangezhuang Station, and the morning peak operation service time is extended by 30 minutes, effectively alleviating the commuting pressure of passengers in the east.According to research, during the morning rush hour on weekdays, the peak passenger flow in the eastern Chaoyang section of Line 14 continues to be delayed, and the commuting time of passengers is mainly concentrated between 7:30-10:00. Therefore, Line 14 goes up to Lize Business District The morning peak operating hours of the section from the station to Shangezhuang Station,From the original 7:30-9:30 to 7:30-10:00, the morning peak operation service time has been extended by 30 minutes,Effectively alleviate the passenger flow pressure on the Chaoyang section of Line 14, especially the morning rush hour from Jintai Road Station to Chaoyang Park Station, and ensure smooth travel for passengers. Line 14 runs from Dawayao Station to Lize Business District Station, adding 8 trains and shortening the minimum train interval to 3 minutes, making commuting more flexible for passengers in the west.The commuting time of passengers in the west of Line 14 is mainly concentrated between 6:30-7:30. For this reason, the section between Dawayao Station and Lize Business District Station on Line 14 will be between 6:30-7:30 During the period, 8 trains will be added,The minimum driving interval is gradually shortened from 6 minutes to 3 minutes,It better meets the commuting needs of passengers in the morning rush hour. It is expected that this adjustment can effectively relieve the pressure on stations with large passenger flow on Line 14 during the morning rush hour, balance the capacity of the line, shorten the waiting time for passengers, and make commuting more convenient for passengers. After this adjustment, during the morning peak period, the line can transport more than 3,700 passengers in one direction. In addition, the Beijing-Hong Kong Metro will continue to pay close attention to the passenger flow situation, and open additional temporary passengers according to the situation, to further enhance the travel experience of passengers. Line 14 adds 7 small traffic trains at night to shorten the interval between trains and meet the travel needs of passengers at night In order to meet the travel needs of passengers at night, starting from May 31, 2023, after 21:30 on weekdays and weekends, Beijing-Hong Kong Metro Line 14 will add Xiaojiao Road in the section from Jiulongshan Station to Shangezhuang Station, and adopt It operates in the running mode of large and small cross roads, which is convenient for passengers to travel. Small crossroads will be added in the section from Jiulongshan Station to Shangezhuang Station on Line 14. On weekday evenings, large and small crossroads will run in sets of 1:1, and the minimum driving interval will be shortened to 3 minutes and 30 seconds.From 21:30 to 23:04 on weekday evenings, Line 14 will open 7 additional trains on Xiaojiao Road, and use Dajiao Road (from Zhangguozhuang Station to Shangezhuang Station) and Xiaojiao Road (from Jiulongshan Station to Shangezhuang Station) in a 1:1 set running mode, precisely deploying capacity,The minimum driving interval in the section from Jiulongshan Station to Shangezhuang Station is shortened from 8 minutes to a minimum of 3 minutes and 30 seconds.Increase the capacity of the Chaoyang section of Line 14. In addition, during the period of 21:30-23:12 on weekends, Line 14 will open 2 additional small traffic trains to meet the travel needs of passengers in the evening. This time, by increasing the number of trains and optimizing the traffic organization, the weekday evening capacity of the key business districts in Chaoyang District of Line 14 can be increased by 41%, and the line can transport more than 13,000 passengers in one direction; the weekend capacity can be increased by 13%. This line can transport more than 3,700 passengers in one direction, which is convenient for passengers to travel at night. The time of the last train is adjusted, and the operating time of the whole line is increased With the advent of summer, passengers’ demand for evening travel is increasing. To facilitate passengers’ travel, Line 14 will extend the departure time of the last train in both directions.Among them, the departure time of the last train from Zhangguozhuang Station to Shangezhuang Station on Line 14 and the departure time of the last train from Shangezhuang Station to Zhangguozhuang Station are delayed by 12 minutes.Working hours on weekdays and weekends increase throughout the day, making subway travel more flexible. After the adjustment, the timetable for the first and last train of Beijing-Hong Kong MTR Line 14 is as follows: Taking multiple measures to continuously improve the level of operational services In response to the adjustment of the operation diagram, the stations under the jurisdiction of Beijing-Hong Kong Metro Line 14 will remind passengers of relevant information through in-station broadcasting and station signs. At the same time, the staff will also strengthen inspections and provide timely consultation and services to passengers. You can also obtain the time information of the first and last trains through the official website of the Beijing-Hong Kong MTR, Weibo and WeChat public accounts. In addition, the depots and parking lots of Line 14 have also re-adjusted the arrangements for receiving and dispatching trains. Departments such as lines, vehicles, and signals have done a good job in maintenance and guarantee work. Staff members such as station and flight attendants have also carried out relevant training and drills in advance to prepare for the new version. Passenger service guarantee during the execution of the diagram. In recent years, Beijing MTR has always been adhering to the service concept of putting customers first. Starting from the needs of passengers, through refined management, it has continuously tapped the potential, and improved the ride experience by shortening the interval between trains, adding more temporary passengers, and optimizing the operation and organization methods. In addition, various measures have been continuously launched, such as air-conditioning, train multi-functional areas, etc., the optimization of barrier-free equipment and facilities in stations, station signs, etc., station intelligent service robots, station intelligent cleaning robots, train intelligent inspection robots, station direct Pilot applications such as non-contact buttons for elevators to provide passengers with high-quality travel services. In the future, the Beijing-Hong Kong MTR will further in-depth study and optimize the passenger transportation plan, and adopt various measures to continuously improve the travel environment for passengers and provide passengers with faster travel services.

