Milan: 3 November

The persistence of the phenomenon of high pressure with constant temperatures above the seasonal average, together with the need to reduce energy consumption, has prompted the Municipality of Milan to further postpone the switching on of the heating systems. An ordinance published on October 26 postponed the start-up date of thermal combustion systems for heating use to Thursday November 3. The shutdown date of the systems has been confirmed as April 7, 2023. In the municipal offices, however, the re-ignition will only take place from Monday 7. The postponement of the ignition of the heating systems has not been foreseen for: hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and hospitalization for actions and minors, as well as to protected structures for the assistance and recovery of drug addicts and other subjects entrusted to social services. Kindergartens, nursery schools as well as swimming pools and saunas are also exempt. Thermal systems that use radiant panel heating systems embedded in the masonry and non-gas-fired heating systems are also exempted.

Turin: 3 November

On 27 October the mayor formed an ordinance with which the period of operation of all thermal systems for heating use is further reduced, postponing the ignition to 3 November 2022. From that date and up to 30 November 2022 inclusive, the The switching on of the thermal systems used for heating can be activated for a maximum of 10 hours in a single day. The ordinance does not apply: to buildings used as hospitals, clinics or nursing homes and similar, including those used for the shelter or care of minors or the elderly, as well as to protected structures for the assistance and recovery of drug addicts and other subjects entrusted to public social services; to the offices of diplomatic representations and international organizations, which are not located in condominium buildings; to buildings used as kindergartens and crèches; to buildings used for swimming pools, saunas and similar; to buildings used for industrial and artisanal and similar activities, in cases where technological or production needs hinder.

Brescia: 3 November

The mayor of Brescia, Emilio Del Bono, has signed the order postponing the ignition of the thermal combustion systems for heating use to Thursday 3 November. The measure was also adopted in consideration of the temperatures above the seasonal average recorded in Brescia by the ARPA Lombardia weather stations and as a consequence of the provisions of the “National plan for the containment of gas consumption” of last September 6. Also in this case, the ordinance does not apply to buildings used as hospitals, clinics or nursing homes and similar including those intended for the hospitalization or care of minors or the elderly, as well as to protected structures for the assistance and recovery of toxic – employees and other subjects entrusted to public social services; to the offices of diplomatic representations and international organizations, which are not located in condominium buildings; to kindergartens and crèches, to swimming pools, saunas and similar and to industrial and artisanal and similar activities, in cases where technological or production needs hinder.

Bergamo: 5 November

The Municipality of Bergamo has allowed the heating to be turned on for a maximum of 6 hours a day on Wednesday 2, Thursday 3 and Friday 4 November: in fact, an ordinance has been signed which allows to derogate – albeit in a reduced form – from the decree postponement of the start of the thermal season in the city. At present, in fact, the municipality confirms the switching on of thermal combustion systems for heating use for 13 hours a day from Saturday 5 November 2022, without prejudice to any future provisions in relation to the temperature trend in the coming days.

Ravenna: November 6

The switch-on has been postponed to November 6: the systems can be switched on for a maximum of 13 hours a day, between 5 and 23.