From MinCultura to MiCasa – Chocó7días.com

Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo

By Juio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo. Taken from El Guarengue.

On Wednesday, June 14, five days ago, the law by which the Ministry of Culture of Colombia ceases to be called that and is renamed the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Knowledge was passed to presidential sanction. Similarly, as of the entry into force of this law, the much-vaunted Orange Economy is renamed the Cultural and Creative Economy, a change that, it must be recognized, makes more sense and theoretical and conceptual support than the name of the ministry.

A few months ago, last January, we referred in El Guarengue to how much of a trick the change of name of the ministry has [1]: If this change had the sense that we want to give it, then we should also proceed to pluralize the denominations of at least four more ministries: sports; of the sciences; of houses, cities and territories; and transportation. Likewise, it is irrelevant to make up the name of the ministry, adding categories or concepts that are inherently included in the encompassing concept of culture, such as the arts and knowledge, which are fundamental references when talking about culture…

Now, with the approval in Congress of the law to change the name of the ministry, we took a look at the nominal panorama of the ministries of culture in the region. Nine out of sixteen Latin American countries name this ministry as Ministry of Culture: Panama, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, Paraguay, Mexico and Nicaragua. In the latter country, it is still an institute (Nicaraguan Institute of Culture, INC), like Colcultura in Colombia until 1997. In Paraguay and Mexico, the ministries are called Secretariats. In Venezuela, all the ministries include in their name the formula “of popular power for…”; in this case, the Ministry of Popular Power for Culture.

In Ecuador, it is called the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, seeking to highlight with the compound name a specific attribute of the Ecuadorian nation, but without doubting the inclusive nature of the culture concept. In Uruguay, it is called the Ministry of Education and Culture, due to its institutional economy and conceptual affinity. In Costa Rica and Guatemala, as often happens, the ministry is associated with two sectors that politically want to give them national relevance, but without granting them individual ministerial status: Ministry of Culture and Youth, it is called in Costa Rica; and in Guatemala, Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Only in Chile and Bolivia has the name of the ministry been pluralized and amplified to reflect in the nominal rhetoric of the State the inclusive and comprehensive interest of alternative political sectors. The Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage, of Chile, is where the idea of ​​the new name of the Colombian ministry seems to come from. In the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Ministry of Culture, Decolonization and Depatriarchalization -like the name of the State- is a good example of the transfer to the institutional nomenclature of the conceptual discourse of the government that reformed the state structure.

In Colombia, the bill, which has just been approved, By means of which Law 397 of 1997 is reformed, the name of the Ministry of Culture is changed, the term “orange economy” is modified and other provisions are issuedwas registered in the House of Representatives with the number 240 of 2022. It had been presented -with great fanfare, mountebanks and pipers, on October 12, 2022- by the then Minister of Culture, accompanied at the event by the Vice President of the Republic, France Márquez Mina, by a large group of parliamentarians from the government bench and by a few ministry officials, including Jorge Ignacio Zorro Sánchez, then vice minister and currently minister in charge.

PHOTO: Colombian House of Representatives.

Six months after appointing her, President Gustavo Petro dispensed with the services of the Minister of Culture, Patricia Ariza Flórez, and since then he entrusted the vice-minister Zorro Sánchez with said portfolio, who will adjust four months in charge of the interim of this sector in the national government. During the brief period that she lasted in the position, in addition to knowing in detail the structure and operation of the entity, former Minister Ariza dedicated her energies to the preparation and processing of this law in Congress. Subject to the limitations of his charge, the current minister has done what he can, including the Review exercise of the National Culture Plan 2022-2032, Culture for the protection of the diversity of life and territory; a document prepared by the ministry itself, with the permission and support of the National Council of Culture, being minister Angélica María Mayolo Obregón, who presented and endorsed it in July of last year, a few days after the new government took office.[2]

Thus, although the President and Vice President of the Republic have proclaimed to the four winds that culture is vital in their vision of the country and in their government strategies (which is true); the treatment that culture has received in the state structure is not entirely consistent with said proclamation. The balance of achievements and achievements of the Ministry of Culture seems to be reduced to the approval of a law that changes its name; to the maintenance of existing programs; and to the participatory review of an inherited ten-year plan. Nothing new under the sun. With the aggravating circumstance that all this has been taking place -in the last four months- in the midst of an inconvenient interim period, without a titular minister, when there are less than two months to go before the first year of the current government’s constitutional term is over.

If after six months he dispensed with the artist whose admirable vital and cultural trajectory and whose enormous capacities he pondered at the time of appointing her minister; and if in almost four months she has not been able to find someone whose professional and human qualities seem sufficient and appropriate to appoint him / her as head of the Ministry of Culture; Perhaps what President Petro should have done -from the beginning- was to keep Angélica Mayolo in office. Her impeccable and qualified professional performance, her serene and quiet management, and her extraordinary charisma would guarantee -without a doubt- that the official administration of culture in Colombia would be in reliable and capable hands. Managing it would surely contribute “to the inspiration and realization of better futures for life in our territories”, as former minister Mayolo Obregón herself wrote, in the introduction of the National Culture Plan 2022-2032.

It is about time, then, that the National Council of Culture demand that the president appoint a proper Minister of Culture and persuade him so that -once and for all- he takes such an important issue seriously. Government management of culture cannot be reduced to a simple change of acronym: from MinCultura to MiCasa; as Patricia Ariza, the ex-minister to whom this renaming came up, loved to write it on Twitter.

[1] Ver: For MinCultura, from Quibdó. El Guarengue, Monday, January 23, 2023: 2023/01/para-mincultura-desdequibdo-quibdo-ayer.html

[2] The document in question can be consulted at:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

