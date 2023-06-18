From Monday first heat wave: 40 degrees expected in Sardinia

The first heat wave of the year arrives, but there will be rain in the Northeast on Thursday, and in Romagna on Saturday 24 June, with possible flooding but with nothing to do with the recent floods. This is the analysis of the Italian Meteorological Society (Smi).

Ended the unstable phase that for two monthsfrom mid-April to mid-June, produced an exceptional amount of rain, therefore a phase of good and warm weather will begin tomorrow, “which won’t be a record but it will be respectable”according to experts, due to the effect of the African anticyclone.

Peaks of 40 degrees in Sardinia

The thermometer, based on the picture provided by the SMI, will “burn” especially in Sardinia, where 40 degrees in inland areas will be touched at the beginning of next week.

In the middle of the week, then, temperatures will also rise in the inland Tyrrhenian areas, particularly in Tuscany and Lazio, and also in Puglia and Ionian Basilicata, with 33-37 degrees and even higher peaks. From Thursday, however, a subsidence of the high pressure in the North is expected, with thunderstorms in upper Lombardy, in the Triveneto and in general in the Northeast, which will lower temperatures to 27-30 degrees in the maximum values.

In the South and on the major islands, however, it will continue to be hot, with peaks of 35 degrees. Rains are expected on Saturday and an attenuation of the heat in Romagna as well: for this area devastated by bad weather a month ago, the risk is of new, but much more contained flooding, but only in areas where the drainage networks are still blocked by debris and mud. “There will be no – they explain to the Smi – perturbations capable of sending the rivers into flood, like the one a month ago in which it rained intensely for 36-48 hours in a row”. By next Sunday, they underline, the heat should have subsided a bit everywhere.