Listen to the audio version of the article

The rain of international warnings on Italian accounts continues. On 6 October it was Fitch’s turn, which in a new focus on Italy aimed straight at the fact that the new Italian government will inherit from Mario Draghi’s executive “a stronger fiscal starting point than expected but push growth , also through an effective deployment of the Next Generation Eu funds remains central to a lasting debt reduction ».

And he stressed that the space to change the NRP is “limited” and therefore “the approach of the next government to any potential renegotiation will be important both for growth and for market sentiment”.

Fitch: fiscal space to maneuver will be very limited

All the more so as the new government will have to deal with a difficult context, in which it will have to adapt “to the prospects of higher rates and weaker growth”, which will produce “falling tax revenues” while spending will be put under pressure by the indexing of social security and welfare payments, including pensions, and of support to cope with high energy prices, with government bonds which at the end of September reached their highest levels in nine years. “This means that the fiscal space to maneuver will be very limited if the public debt-to-GDP ratio is to continue to fall”, specified Fitch, who warns against the risk of “adverse market reactions” in the event of the announcement of ” higher deficits ».

Moody’s: possible rating cut without reforms

In truth, the Fitch report takes a less severe path than that chosen Wednesday by Moody’s, which anticipated the real risk of a lowering of the Italian rating in the event of a further slowdown in growth also due to the rethinking of the Pnrr reforms or measures that increase the medium-term deficit or debt. “We would probably downgrade Italy’s ratings if we were to see a significant weakening of the country’s medium-term growth prospects, due to the failure to implement growth-enhancing reforms, including those outlined in the NRP,” the analysts wrote in a report. to update, And they added: “fiscal and / or economic policies that weaken market sentiment and the increase in debt levels in the medium term” would also lead to a drop in ratings from the current Baa3.

Observed debt number one

On the substantive level, however, the problems highlighted and the approach with which they are faced are the same. The idea of ​​”renegotiating the PNRR” re-launched several times by the center-right, and in particular by the Brothers of Italy, during the electoral campaign sparked international attention. For the simple reason that Italy is by far the main recipient of Next Generation Eu funds, and that therefore the results of the Italian program are also decisive for a final balance at EU level. Because debt, from the point of view of international observers and in particular obviously from that of rating agencies, remains the observed number one, in a scenario of forecasts that are generally more bleak than those just elaborated in the Nadef. In particular for Fitch, which only a few weeks ago assumed a 0.7% decline in Italian GDP in 2023.