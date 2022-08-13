A long weekend to remember, so beautiful that it already feeds the desire to relive it, in a year’s time. Lignano is ready for Ferragosto and to leave its mark once again. It officially started yesterday evening, with the concert by Irene Grandi, and it will continue unabated well after August 15th. Meanwhile, tonight the appointment will be with great music, that of the Oscar winner Ennio Morricone. The concert, named after the maestro, is a journey into the music of the composer who was able to experiment, dare, managing to offer an even more evocative atmosphere to the images of many films, underlining or enhancing each frame, generating very strong emotions in the spectators. To direct the Symphony Orchestra of Friuli Venezia Giulia will be the soloist and director Roberto Fabbriciani who, thanks also to the presence of the soprano Susanna Rigacci, will be able to offer the public three fantasies of songs such as “Gabriel’s Oboe” from the film “Mission”, “C ‘ it was once upon a time in America ”,“ Put an evening to dinner ”,“ New Cinema Paradiso ”,“ The legend of 900 ”,“ For a fistful of dollars ”. The concert will be held at the Beach Arena Village with free admission.

Sold out in Lignano on the weekend of August 15th: 200,000 tourists are expected in the city

For those who like to let themselves be taken by the throat, again this evening, the chef Umberto Vezzoli at the Hotel Rex in Lignano Pineta will propose an evening “Fvg a Km zero” in which he will present «the vegetable garden in four elements». The event is also open to the public. Sunday instead will open with “A book … a coffee” in the presence of Renzo Brollo who will present his book “Before Lignano cancels our steps” and then we will go straight to aperitif time which will surely be festive and colorful throughout. the city. Animation will be active on the beaches, which will entertain those present but there will be no additional events, because this is a year in which infections from Covid still remain to be monitored. On August 15, however, the real “Ferragosto operation” takes place. The pivotal appointment is that of 11.30 pm when the fireworks display will start from a barge in the middle of the sea in Sabbiadoro. As per tradition, many hotels in the city will organize special events for their guests that will culminate with fireworks. Special dinners, parties, or aperitifs on the terraces overlooking the sea, to enjoy the show without even going to the beach.

But before the fireworks, at 6 pm, the appointment is undoubtedly in Pineta, at the Tenda Bar. In fact, “Christmas when it arrives” is back, the famous theme party that offers an aperitif in perfect Australian Christmas style to all participants. Reindeer, Santa Claus, gifts for the little ones, elves and much more will appear a few meters from the sea, with a formula that the art director Paolo Bartolini has perfected over the years, to the point of making it truly irresistible. Who has never been moved by singing “Last Christmas” or “All I want for Christmas is you” in short sleeves and surrounded by friends in the height of summer thinking about when, with the arrival of true Christmas, they will all be far away? Admission is free.

And for all those who want an endless summer, here is the 16th, again in Lignano, but in this case in Pineta, there will be “The fire of the sea” another classic that returns. A fireworks display once again in the middle of the sea, which will leave young and old amazed.