Listen to the audio version of the article

In the midst of a clash, the one with Ukraine, which is becoming more and more all-out, involving more or less directly the main geopolitical actors; at a time when the war is dangerously close to a dramatic escalation and the costs of gas and light are skyrocketing, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not hesitate to play, once again, the card of energy blackmail for the European Union.

Moscow has confronted Europeans with yet another energy blackmail: gas deliveries will be able to resume in large quantities, with Nord Stream 2 or through Turkey, but all countries that will put the price cap – Putin clarified – will remain dry . With the risk of “not surviving the winter”.

Distances in the EU on the hypothesis of a gas price cap

This scenario explains why the gas price cap is one of the points on which the greatest distances between the EU states are recorded. Germany slows down. Among the solutions expected in the package destined to end up on the table of the summit of European leaders gathered in Brussels on 20 and 21 October, common stocks and more solidarity, a reduction in demand and an intervention on the Ttf index in Amsterdam still to be filed. As for the wholesale price cap, a solution that sees Italy in favor, in the last text it is an option as an alternative to an intervention to modify the references of the Ttf in the relevant contracts.

Bank of Italy, without Russian gas GDP -1.5% in 2023

While waiting for it to be understood how the negotiations between the 27 will end, the problem arose of predicting what could happen to the Italian economy in the event that Russia decides to turn off the gas tap. The last in order of time to do so was the Bank of Italy, which cut 2023 growth by one full percentage point to 0.3%, and warned: in the scenario of a Russian gas stop, the recession would reach -1.5 %. “In the most adverse scenario, a complete interruption of Russian gas flows to Europe and significantly higher raw material prices are assumed – it is explained -, which would be accompanied by a more marked slowdown in international trade and, in the short term, greater uncertainty “. Oil and gas prices would be around 50% higher than the baseline scenario, which indicate $ 80 per barrel and € 190 per megawatt hour respectively, driving inflation further up to over 9 per cent. A picture that would impact on the monetary policy choices of the ECB, which has already put the price race under the lens.

Nadef: if Russian gas stops from October GDP + 0.1% 2023

The Draghi government in charge of dealing with current affairs also examined the issue of the impact of a stop in gas flows from the Russian Federation on the Italian economy. He did so on the occasion of the drafting of the Nadef, the Update Note of the Def. “At present – reads the document -, from a filling percentage of stocks close to the target of 90% and the continuation in September of imports from Russia, albeit with volumes much lower than in the past, the risk scenario that appears more relevant is that of a complete shutdown of supplies from October onwards ». With reference to this risk scenario, the executive forecast lower GDP growth compared to the trend of 0.2 points this year (therefore + 3.1%) and 0.5 points in 2023 (+0.1 %), while it would be 0.4 points higher in 2024 and 0.2 points in 2025 “due to a rebound effect”.