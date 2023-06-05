From neighborhoods, shops and errands. Little nostalgia for old Quibdó.

julio-cesar-uribe-hermocillo

By Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo. . . . Taken from El Guarengue.

Until a few years ago -less than the boys think and more than one would like-, in Quibdó, running errands was part of raising children, it was a socialization guideline as important as knowing one’s own family and relatives. whole, learn to move in the neighborhood and greet everyone who passed or appeared. Running errands was as important as playing in the street with all the contemporaries of the neighborhood, without distinction of any kind, and sharing the few toys that each one possessed. It was just as important as playing—for countless hours—bingo, dominoes, parquet, checkerboard, and Monopoly or Get Rich; or play soccer or kick or without letting it fall, with any of the available balls, no matter whose it was.

Running errands was as important as playing -of course- that set of street games that turned afternoons and nights into pure recreation, collective recreation, a show where one was both protagonist and spectator… “Oh, what is that beauty of play!” No one could have told or sung it better than Zully Murillo in her beautiful told sung story titled “Jugando”, which -in addition to the cheerful, festive, edifying, happy rhythm of the street games of old Quibdó- contains an evocative inventory of the main rounds and games that delighted girls and boys playing under the moonlight or without it in that town where not even the power plant was needed -when it was damaged- for one to be happy, even if they only had uniform shoes school clothes and a couple of rubber bands that burned your foot when the sun overheated them. La Carbonerita, La Sortijita, La Lleva, El Quemao, El Raton de espina, La Gallina ciega, El compadre Chamuscao, el Arrancayuca, Mirón mirón, Cocorobé, el Recaton, El gato y lo rato, Candela… are some of those games that the artist Zully Murillo sings and tells in her beautiful work, after playing many of which one ended up, just like that, “bogged down like the bija”.[1]

Running errands, in short, was part of childhood and youth, it was part of being a child, in that almost bucolic town that one learned to travel -literally- from the earliest age, since the first errands were done when one was still he hadn’t learned to read and write, when he hardly spoke. A good memory was then enough to go to neighboring houses to bring reasons and food or kitchen utensils or other borrowed objects; and a list written by the mother on any piece of paper to go to nearby or well-known stores.

Each one, when evoking these times, will remember the errand stores of their childhood, their location in the town, the routes they followed to get to them, what they bought in each one and the figure and name of the shopkeeper, who almost He was always a respectable and decent man, dressed appropriately and quite respectful and kind to the children who came to his store. Mr. Tomás Salas, from the ODISAL Granary; Mr. Antonio Rivas and his kind daughters, who also tended the store; the paisa Luis Felipe and his wife, Mrs. Rita; and Don Benigno Moya, in his Yussy Barn; They are the most important shopkeepers from my childhood as an expert and efficient errand boy.

Señor Salas, Don Benigno and Don Antonio sold the best cheese in Quibdó in my time, and they prided themselves on it: either clean of mold or mogo, very heavy, that was the cheese they sold, which they exhibited in wooden showcases, with front glass so that the cheese could be seen and with a back door with a simple stick lock, to protect it; cabinet from which they could take it out and hack it, with clean knives and on clean boards, when they went to sell it. There were three perfectly stocked stores, in which one always found what he was looking for: if there was not in one, it was in the other or in the other; and if there was something in none of the three, it was because of that article, whatever it was, there was no stock in the whole town.

Those three stores were almost immaculate in how organized they were. It was a pleasure to see them, with their colorful shelves for the complete and orderly assortment, which reached to the ceiling; with its wide and clean wooden counter, on which -to one side- sat the cheese cabinet and whose front was covered by an aluminum mesh, through which the potatoes, onions and tomatoes. Mr. Luis Felipe’s store was not far behind in organization and cleanliness, although it was more motley and offered a greater assortment of perishable products than those brought on Mondays by La Carmeleña, a giant and noisy stair bus that arrived in Quibdó every week. at the end of the afternoon, coming from El Carmen de Atrato, and which was almost as spacious as a wooden ship that arrived from Cartagena by river and which, in addition to Kola Román and cement, brought cheese; just as La Carmeleña brought legumes and vegetables; some meat and cheese, especially that delicacy called quesito; a few live chickens and the unforgettable green beans, which Mr. Luis Felipe sold in his store almost until the next trip on that spectacular line.

The Yussy Barn and the ODISAL Barn were on Carrera 3, between Calles 26 and 25, closer to Alameda than to Pandeyuca, one on the western side, the other to the east. Mr. Antonio Rivas’s barn was in Alameda, next to Chimilor’s house and in front of Froilán Arriaga’s huge corner house. And the paisa Luis Felipe’s store was in the Alameda itself, but further inland, in almost the entire halfway between fourth and fifth, next to the Moldón house. So it was not difficult at all to move between these establishments when it came time to buy what your mother sent you to buy or trust.

If there was no Klim milk, Mr. Salas offered Nido. After all, almost always, she was trustworthy. Mr. Luis Felipe was dying of laughter that instead of asking him for a pound of beans, I asked him for a pound of fragile. Don Benigno was moved by the fact that there was one of his son Chucho’s classmates who didn’t have any food or mecato to take on school trips, and so he would trust us and – on top of the trust – he would give us ñapa.

Running errands made one an explorer skilled in nooks and crannies and byways, to always be on time, going there and coming back, from house to store, from store to house. Running errands -although you didn’t know it at the time- trained you in matters as refined as making instant decisions, with the best possible sense, to guess what your mother would do if there was not this but that or when what What was available was not the same, but it looked the same. If it was better to take the replacement product or walk additional distances to look for the original product, they were exposed to the possibility that that item was not available anywhere, anywhere.

Those were the times when, still in Quibdó, all the gentlemen of the stores crowned the pound of coastal cheese with a small piece of ñapa; the rice was cooked with Gravetal butter and the beans were of two kinds, colorao or revoltura, just as the sugar was common or refined, and the rice was also of two types. In the Saturday market on the river bank, which one went through while buying a quarter of plantains, a bunch of vegetables from the terrace, a few local fruits and two or three baskets of bija, one could find eggs, wild meat and pork, seasoned panelas, kitchen utensils made of mate, pepenas and graters, graters for washing clothes and trays or handmade stoves. And a delicious variety of fresh fish, in addition to chere or salted quicharo: tarpon and maidens, boquianchas and charres, guacucos and gúngumas, quicharos and catfish, micuros and barbudos, rabicoloradas and plump, needle and beringo, and -of course- bocachico and dentex

In the old Quibdó of our childhood, when the bells of the parish church could still be heard in the neighborhoods, errands were a kind of essential connection for children with the history of their town, with its economy, with its daily life and with its people, with its great tutelary river and with its lavish rurality.

[1] For those who want to remember or know the musical and narrative wonder that is this song (Playing) by Zully Murillo, you can hear it here: