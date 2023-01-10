2022 was a year of recovery for Longarone with many challenges on the horizon towards a 2023 in which the cycle of post-merger funds and also the long period of Roberto Padrin’s administration will end. It is the mayor himself who draws the conclusions.

What were the most critical moments of last year?

«We have certainly made difficult decisions such as turning off the street lamps at night. We did it only for reasons of savings and there were some complaints but then in fact many other municipalities followed our example. We calculate that we have saved around 60,000 euros in a year: funds that will therefore be useful to the community. Another problem is the lack of personnel, especially the workers, which was one of the reasons for Christmas with less decorations than usual. Even in our Municipality, few people apply for public competitions: they are not as coveted jobs as in the past and this creates organizational inconvenience ».

The positive moments instead?

«It has been a year of recovery after the critical phase of the pandemic in which our community has shown that it is alive. The large and small events are back from the summer festivals to the six thousand participants in the memory walk, passing through many events in every fraction thanks to volunteering. Even the exhibition activity is back in full swing with numbers of visitors not seen for years, especially for Arredamont and Mig. Now the fairs are called to difficult years with a necessary renewal but the new president Michele Dal Farra has the right determination to face the challenges».

Is there any news for the school building?

«It was a year in which important funds arrived from the Pnnr with over 7 million to create the new school in place of the current middle school. It will be a pole that will merge elementary and middle schools. We are aware that in recent years the students will be sorted into temporary locations while waiting for the works but it will be worth it. We met with the Superintendency for the maintenance of elementary schools, symbol of the reconstruction of the Vajont. We will then have to decide the future of this structure ».

Other important public works?

«Two bad places in Longarone will finally have an accommodation. I’m talking about Piazza 9 Ottobre which it pains me to see in its terrible state and then the “ex Poste” building. Finally, with Letta in the background, the construction sites will start which will lead to the redevelopment of the square and the demolition of the former post office to create a new area with public toilets, belvedere and courier parking».

Then there is the traffic node.

“On the Alemagna in the Longaronese area, there are few of the works envisaged by the Anas plan, i.e. the bridges in Castellavazzo and the definitive arrangement of via Uberti: everything should be finished in 2023 and at the moment there are no reports of detours or closures to traffic as assumed by the Last year. In February, with the services conference, the game of the variant will then open with the tender to be launched within the year. It will obviously still take time before we see the construction sites, it will certainly not all be completed by the 2026 Olympics, but we are finally here ».

2023 is also the 60th anniversary of the Vajont.

«It will be a year full of high-level events with the welcome return of the visit of the President of the Republic but not only. Within a few weeks we will close the calendar of events with the various partners, including the novelty of having officially included the Municipality of Ponte. The watchwords are memory but also looking to the future to pass the baton on to young people».

2023 will also be the last with contributions from the merger with Castellavazzo.

«The inhabitants of Longarone have lived for years in a condition of great advantages with notable benefits that some have not fully realized: unchanged taxes always kept to a minimum and extra resources for projects and services. All opportunities that most of the other municipalities have not had. From 2024 we would have about a million fewer transfers a year and this will lead to choices that can also be painful and have an impact on the lives of citizens, first and foremost the increase in local taxes and the reduction of some social, trade and voluntary contributions. Unfortunately this will be the legacy for the next administration but in the meantime we have been careful and have already started to launch savings and cost containment maneuvers right now “.

The final thanks?

«Thanks to our offices where there is a strong team spirit also demonstrated with opportunities for leisure and volunteering among employees, with the care of the green areas and the library’s refurbishment works, just to name a few shared moments. It is a pride to have this organization. Then of course a thank you to my advisors and assessors who are committed to all fronts from social, tourism, budget, environment, culture, maintenance, young people and much more. I have seen so much cohesion and this team will have to start thinking about my successor since my long experience as mayor will end in spring 2024″.