On the evening of November 5, the reporter learned from the 134th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing that from 0 to 18:00 on November 5, 12 new local confirmed cases and new local asymptomatic infections were added in Shapingba District. There are 7 cases in Shapingba District; 2 high-risk areas, 8 medium-risk areas and 8 temporary control areas have been newly designated in Shapingba District. From November 5th to 7th, Shapingba District will continue to implement expanded nucleic acid screening in 22 towns and streets in the district.

Jia Yu, member of the Standing Committee of the Shapingba District Party Committee, head of the Propaganda Department, and spokesperson of the District Party Committee, said that in accordance with the relevant regulations of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, the opinions of city and district disease control experts were combined, and scientific, accurate, and accurate In accordance with the principle of state management, Shapingba District has newly designated 2 high-risk areas, 8 medium-risk areas and 8 temporary control areas, and strictly implemented control measures, and properly provided material guarantees and medical services.

According to the handling of the epidemic situation, according to the judgment of disease control experts, the temporary control measures in the area without positive cases in the Three Gorges Plaza business district and 8 areas in other streets have been lifted at 8:00 am today (5th), and the notice on the specific adjustment of the lifting of the temporary control and control has been lifted. Public release in the media. In the follow-up, risk areas and temporary control areas will be adjusted in a timely manner based on the epidemic situation and expert opinions.

In addition, according to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, from November 3, closed places in Shapingba District will be closed and all gathering activities will be suspended; public places such as supermarkets and restaurants will strictly implement the “two codes and one certificate” inspection and other public places epidemic prevention regulations.

Jia Yu said that from November 1 to November 4, Shapingba District has completed four rounds of nucleic acid testing for all staff in 22 towns and streets in the district in an orderly manner. Nucleic acid screening is carried out in towns and streets. It is hoped that the general public will take the initiative to participate, understand and support, and cooperate with nucleic acid testing in an orderly manner in accordance with the on-site guidance.