From now on, the temperature in most of my country will gradually pick up, and the rain and snow will continue in the southwestFly into the homes of ordinary people

This week has entered the peak travel period of the Spring Festival travel season. The weather in most of the country will be generally calm in the next few days, and the temperature will gradually enter the recovery channel. However, today and tomorrow (January 16-17), there will still be rain and snow in the southwestern region, and the local snow in Tibet is relatively strong. The public must pay attention to traffic safety when traveling.

Large-scale rain and snow in the south tend to end, local snowfall in Tibet strengthens

Yesterday, affected by the cold wave weather, large-scale rain and snow continued in southern my country. Monitoring shows that light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in central and southern Jiangsu, Anhui, Shanghai, central and northern Zhejiang, central and northern Jiangxi, eastern and southwestern Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, northeastern Sichuan, and northern Guizhou. Freezing rain occurred in Bijie and Chenzhou, Hunan.

Today and tomorrow, the large-scale rain and snow weather in the south is coming to an end, the precipitation is mainly concentrated in the southwest region, and the local snow in Tibet is relatively strong. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Tibet, eastern Qinghai, southwestern Hubei, eastern Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, and northern Guizhou. Among them, eastern Tibet There is heavy snow in some areas such as other places.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Heilongjiang, eastern Tibet, southeastern Qinghai, northern Sichuan Plateau, and northern Guizhou. Among them, there will be heavy snow in parts of eastern Tibet and other places.

It is currently the peak season of Spring Festival travel. In the next few days, the weather in most parts of the country will turn calm, which is generally more conducive to travel. However, the southwestern region still needs to pay attention to prevent adverse effects on traffic such as rain, snow, and slippery roads.

Most of my country has turned on the warming mode, and the cumulative temperature rise in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River may reach about 10°C

In terms of temperature, yesterday, the temperature in most of the south dropped significantly, and the highest temperature in many places in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River dropped to around freezing point. Monitoring shows that at 14:00 yesterday, compared with 14:00 the previous day, the temperature in Zhejiang, southern Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, southern Guizhou and other places dropped by 8-12°C, and the local drop in Guangdong and Guangxi reached 16-20°C.

However, as the impact of the cold wave came to an end, many places in the north turned on the heating mode during the day yesterday. Starting today, the temperature in many places from the Huanghuai to the south of the Yangtze River will also gradually rise. It is expected that in the first half of this week, the temperature in most parts of my country will show a rising trend as a whole. The cumulative temperature increase in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River may reach about 10°C, and the highest temperature around Wednesday will gradually rise to above 10°C. For example, in Wuhan, the highest temperature yesterday was only about 1°C, and it gradually rose to 10°C on the 18th. The temperature fluctuates significantly, and the public needs to adjust their clothes in time.

But as the new year approaches, that is, from the 19th to the 20th, there will be another cold air that will bring rain and snow to the northern regions of my country. North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places will have a 4-8°C drop in temperature, and the time limit will be longer. Keep an eye out.