From now on, travel really costs money

The organizational chaos at the airports is currently the focus. Numerous flights are canceled or delayed, pieces of luggage don’t arrive and, especially at the beginning of the holiday season, the industry makes a anything but efficient and inviting impression.

The service is significantly worse, the waiting times are longer, but the price is significantly higher. This is the new reality for air travel in 2022. Some of the problems are of course self-inflicted, because those who lay off their employees at short notice during the pandemic to save costs should not be surprised if they leave not just temporarily, but in the long term and look for other jobs.

Overall, the industry is missing around 7,200 skilled workers at airports and airlines. They can hardly be replaced in a hurry. Especially not by temporary workers trained in the crash course. They may do their best, but with the best of intentions, they cannot build up in two weeks the expertise that their predecessors built up over months and years.

The dream of flying cheaply is history

Airport operators and airlines will therefore have to offer their employees more in the future. Not only more money, but also better working conditions. They will inevitably cost money, which ultimately the passengers will have to recoup through their fees and flight tickets.

Another important factor that is changing flying in the long term is energy costs. They are not increasing just because oil and kerosene prices have skyrocketed. A large part of the increase in prices is politically justified and therefore intentional.

“Flying will probably never be as cheap as we knew it to be,” said Aletta von Massenbach, head of Berlin’s capital airport BER, last week to the focus. This has to do in particular with the decisions and plans of the EU on climate neutrality.

The increase in prices decided here in previous years is now reaching the customer. The policy did not anticipate that it would coincide with a rise in kerosene prices. But that is exactly what has happened in the past few months and is now having a massive impact on prices.