6
- From the opening of bases to the largest joint military exercise in history, the expansion of military cooperation between the United States and the Philippines is aimed at China Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- The United States and the Philippines agree to optimize military cooperation and will complete the 10-year security blueprint for the Philippines within a few months Lianhe Zaobao
- China expresses strong dissatisfaction with US-Philippines joint statement|Guanghua.com Guanghua Daily
- Beijing criticizes the US and the Philippines for smearing maritime law enforcement Blinken: Not to contain China- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The US-Philippines 2+2 meeting pointed at China’s provocative behavior in the South China Sea Voice of America Chinese Website
- View full coverage on Google News