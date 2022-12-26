The expiry of the Rai service contract was then deferred to 3 September 2023, to allow for the completion of the renewal procedures. In the matter of Chambers of Commerce, the deadline set to allow completion by the Region was extended to 31 December 2023 Sicilian of the unification procedures of the Chambers. Finally, there are provisions on Alitalia extraordinary administration, with the extension to 31 December 2023.

The Milleproroghe decree also provides for a postponement from 30 March to the end of May for the awarding of tenders concerning projects for new nursery schools. In fact, for nursery schools and kindergartens, having taken note of the delays accumulated previously, the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, in recent days has implemented the requests of Anci and it was agreed to postpone the internal deadline from 31 March 2023 to 31 May 2023 to give municipalities more time (all this while respecting the European milestone set for 30 June 2023).

Extension of another 6 months for the Imu of non-commercial entities

The decree also provides that the deadlines for the presentation of the IMU declaration relating to 2021, already deferred to the end of 2022 due to the pandemic, are extended by another six months, until 30 June 2023, for non-commercial entities, both public and private . As the Palazzo Chigi press release specified, the measure concerns welfare, social security, health, scientific research, cultural, recreational, sports, religious, trust and UCI institutions (collective savings investment bodies).

Piombino redevelopment until 30 June 2024

Another measure is the one-year extension of the terms for the redevelopment and conversion of the Piombino industrial complex. The Milleproroghe decree re-establishes the deadline as 30 June 2024 (from 30 June 2023).

Postponed to 2024 ban on polluting buses

The traffic ban for Euro 2 buses intended for local public transport has been postponed for one year. The driving ban for motor vehicles in categories M2 and M3, used for local public transport services, fueled by petrol or diesel with Euro 2 anti-pollution characteristics, which should have come into effect on 1 January 2023 has been moved to 1 January 2024. thus aligned the stop relating to Euro 2 vehicles to that established for Euro 3 vehicles.