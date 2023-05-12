From Pistoletto to Vezzoli, the protagonists of the contemporary world meet in Naples – Naples

– An original version, on a monumental scale, of the Venus of rags by Michelangelo Pistoletto will stand out in Piazza Municipio in Naples.It is one of the artistic testimonies that are preparing to transform the capital of Campania into the capital of “today” art. The articulated programming will start from next 23 June Contemporary Naplespresented by the mayor Gaetano Manfredi and curated by his adviser Vincenzo Trione, a carousel of exhibitions and installations, which will extend until November, with the aim of strengthening the city’s vocation for the contemporary through initiatives conceived specifically for public spaces and sites museums.Streets, squares, cloisters, neighborhoods invite citizens and tourists to enjoy the contemporary season face to face with national and international artists. Some interventions intended for symbolic places in the historic center will kick off the programming.

Francesco Vezzoli, Crocodile Tears

On 23 June the vico di San Pietro a Majella and the Rampe del Salvatore will frame the installation of Antonio Marras by title These ghosts of mine, created in collaboration with the University of Naples Federico II, the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples and the Conservatory of San Pietro a Majella. Canvas lanterns, decorated with sample clippings of haute couture fabrics, donated by the Sardinian designer, will make light the protagonist. The Orfanelle, suspended tunics, will give life to a theatrical staging, an exhibition setting in which an important role is played by the students of the Academy of Fine Arts.

The celebration of the contemporary continues on June 28 con Pistoletto for Naples. In Piazza Municipio, the master of poor art will give shape to an original version, on a monumental scale, of the historic one Venus of the Rags (1967), designed specifically for the city and located in Piazza Municipio.

After the summer, the September agenda of Contemporary Naples will see the sculptor as protagonist Cajetan Fish. In the space of the Rotonda Diaz, in collaboration with the Conservatory of San Pietro a Majella, the public will come across two sculptures. The first will be Pulcinella’s large dress in white canvas illuminated from within. Opposite, a red heart pierced by a metal arrow will represent Gaetano Pesce’s attachment to the city. On the occasion of the inauguration, the installation will be accompanied by a musical performance, through which an orchestra composed only of women will provide the soundtrack to a mutation that will change the perception we usually have of Pulcinella.

Site-specific exhibitions and installations will enrich the spaces of the Church of San Severo al Pendino, creating a dialogue between architecture and artistic intervention. The space will be inaugurated by a suggestive work by Claudius Parmiggiani inspired by the sacred memory of the place. Piled up by the artist from Luzzara, ancient bells will inhabit the interior space of the Church of San Severo al Pendino throughout the month of November, recalling the memory of the sacred that animated the now deconsecrated building.



Antonio Marras, These ghosts of mine

Some special projects will enrich the programming of Napoli Contemporanea. In September, the artist’s original work will be installed in the prisons of Castel Nuovo in the Maschio Angioino Francesco Vezzoli, Crocodile tearsinspired by the legend narrated by Benedetto Croce on the reptile transported from Egypt to the basement of the Maschio Angioino, thanks to which Queen Giovanna II, in the first half of the 15th century, made unwelcome lovers disappear.

The lighting project designed by Daria D’Antonio for the film will be activated in Piazza del Plebiscito It was the hand of Godwritten and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, available on Netflix, and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment.

But the programming and challenges of Contemporary Naples they will also knock on museum doors. The PAN – which will be closed from September for structural work until the autumn of 2024 – is preparing to become the first Museum of the image at an international level. During the restoration phases, a Project Room will be inaugurated by 2024, in partnership with the Meet – Digital Culture Center of Milan, destined to become a permanent virtual room of the museum that will offer citizens a wide periodic selection of works focused on experimentation between art and technology. The programming will be curated by Maria Grazia Mattei, director of the Meet, and by Valentino Catricalà, and will see a succession of international and national artists called to digitally reinterpret the PAN space.

The exhibition projects of Contemporary Naples they will be accompanied by a series of volumes published by the Electa publishing house.