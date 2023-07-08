From Plateau to the South: Cold Vegetables Become the ‘Traffic Code’ at the Foot of Liupan Mountain

From the plateau to the south of the Yangtze River, cold vegetables are becoming the “traffic code” at the foot of Liupan Mountain. In Guyuan City, Ningxia, a demonstration planting base of cool vegetables is experiencing a bumper harvest during this peak period of “Northern Cuisine Transported to the South”. The base spans over 500,000 mu and the villagers are busy picking, transporting, and loading vehicles with joy on their faces.

On July 7, freshly picked cabbage from the Yaomo Green High-quality Vegetable Base in Pengbao Town, Guyuan City, was continuously loaded and transported to Pinduoduo’s “Duoduobuying” base, and then sent directly to consumers’ tables. The vegetable base serves as an experimental and demonstration site for new varieties of local cold and cool vegetables, promoting new technologies, green industrial development, and training opportunities. The products are grown using zero chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and hormones. The brand influence of “Liupanshan cold vegetables” continues to expand, allowing consumers to purchase the freshest produce through various online sales channels.

The success of the vegetable base has attracted locals to find employment nearby and has also drawn the attention of foreign investors, such as Shanghai Sunqiao Yijia Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. The company produces high-end tomatoes that are mainly shipped to the Shanghai market, where they are sold for more than 20 yuan per catty. The cool climate and abundant sunlight in Guyuan are ideal for growing cool vegetables, and there are plans to expand the production of high-end fruits and vegetables based on order sales.

Guyuan City is the main production area of cold vegetables in Ningxia and plays a vital role as a production base in western China. The city has developed the cold and cool vegetable industry, producing over 2 million tons of fresh vegetables annually. More than 80% of these vegetables are sold in large domestic and foreign markets, particularly in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The brand awareness and market share of cold and cool vegetables from Guyuan continue to improve, establishing it as the “flow code” for economic prosperity at the foot of Liupan Mountain.

Wang Heshan, deputy secretary and vice chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, expressed the region’s dedication to promoting high-quality, greener, and safer cold and cool vegetables. The “small vegetable cores” have transformed into a “big industry,” bringing flavorful vegetables to households across the country. Ningxia has established vegetable export windows in key markets, facilitating the entry of “Ningxia cuisine” into the high-end market.

The Ningxia Cool Vegetable Festival held in Guyuan City showcased the region’s cold vegetables to national well-known vegetable sellers. During the festival, 10 export windows of Ningxia Cool Vegetables were officially awarded licenses in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Shenzhen, and other places for the year 2023. This allows consumers to enjoy high-quality cold vegetables from Ningxia without traveling long distances. Additionally, 143 cooperation agreements were signed between companies in Ningxia and units across 21 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in China, amounting to 2.263 billion yuan in contracts.

Zhang Yuxiang, president of the China Agricultural Products Market Association and former member of the party group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, praised the efforts of well-known vegetable sellers in promoting the transformation of resource advantages into economic market advantages. The direct connection between the production area and the market has created an integrated chain of production, processing, and marketing, increasing the market influence and competitiveness of Ningxia’s cold vegetables. Zhang believes that this “Ningxia experience” is worth promoting nationwide.