The small hilly and mountainous realities also keep alive through the associative and aggregative reference points and nothing more than the seven notes imprinted on the stave and the universal and borderless language of music have the extraordinary power to maintain and, why not, revitalize the sense of belonging to a community. Also animated by this basic mission, the music courses organized by the “Stefano Bertot” Philharmonic of Canischio and the Prascorsanese Philharmonic are starting.

The Open Day which was held at the beginning of November in the multipurpose hall of the most populous center in Val Gallenca for enrollment in the music courses organized by the two bands met with great success. The day was preceded by an intervention by the Philharmonics at the Terrando di Pertusio primary school, where the children attended the musical tale of “Pierino and the wolf”.

«The purpose of the courses – explain the organizers – is to bring the kids closer to music and, in particular, to band activity, of fundamental importance for the social life of the towns. The courses are open to everyone.

You can learn to play the flute, clarinet, saxophone, euphonium, trumpet, trombone, bass tuba and percussion. For further information on registration, you can contact Roberta on 346.3155 986.

Meanwhile, the Prascorsanese Philharmonic association, under the patronage of the Municipality, continues the celebrations for the centenary of its foundation on the occasion of the feast of Santa Cecilia with the big concert that will be held on Saturday 19 November, at 9 pm in the parish church, and which will also see the participation of the gangs of Forno and Sparone. Sunday 20, at 10, meeting in front of the parish, mass and inauguration of the monument in memory of the centenary in the culture square. Followed by a parade through the streets of the town. At 12.30, lunch in the multipurpose hall during which prize subscription tickets will be drawn. This will be followed by a cheerful afternoon enlivened by the musicians directed by maestro Renzo Bosone. —

