This week another decree from the Ministry of Transportation came out, freezing the prices of 143 tolls by the ANI and INVÍAS.

In December, a decree was signed reducing the SOAT value by 50% for a specific group of vehicles.

The president also determined which “front line” prisoners should be released from prison and even included five extraditables.

It will also define the structure of the new ministry of equality via extraordinary powers.

And of course, he decreed and later withdrew from a bilateral ceasefire with the ELN and other groups with which there is not even a negotiation; In reality it was a cessation of the legitimate action of the Armed Forces, since the illegals said they were not even aware of it.

The Minister of Health has mentioned that in her health reform there will be a single tariff manual to establish prices for procedures and medicines.

A formula that Colombia already had and that benefited bad lenders who charged the same as the good ones.

It was a failure that they want to revive in order for the government to set prices.

The drafts of the National Development Plan are full of extraordinary powers for the president to make discretionary decisions. There are no technicians or division of powers.

President Petro and his government mistrust sector experts. The dismissals or “voluntary resignations” of various ministries such as Health, Mines, Defense, Labor demonstrate this. The best left, those who knew; he is bureaucratic appetite and arrogance. No one who questions his “original” ideas.

In the CREG that regulates energy and gas prices is the Minister of Mines and Energy, the Minister of Finance, the DNP Director and 8 commissioners. The government has a veto over decisions.

Last week the president took office and he himself will determine the prices of public services in the country.

It corresponds to the Superintendent of Public Services, Dagoberto Quiroga, to decide; that he is not only appointed by Petro but also has a seat in the CREG, and he did not go to any meeting.

Added to this is the pressure for the Bogotá underground metro that Petro wants. Not content with disrespecting the territorial autonomy that corresponds to the mayoress of the city; now they extort

If the underground metro is not built, then it will not finance the rest of the public works that the city has submitted to the government’s consideration. It is disrespectful, extortion and a despotic way of governing.

Petro did not want to be president but emperor. All these populist decisions will have serious consequences in the medium term. It must be repeated: “Today’s applause will be tomorrow’s tears.”

The SOAT can cost more than one billion for the State, the tolls another billion, the subway up to 12 billion more. The Ministry of Finance was unable to determine the value of the new Ministry.

The state health rates ignore the variability of prices in the sector and the technical capacity acquired by the EPS in 30 years to negotiate rates. The state planning model can generate shortages of procedures and medicines, and a drop in quality.

This is a leftist government that wants to concentrate everything at the head of the president. They like imperial models.

Public works, bureaucratization and the State as responsible and executor of everything, will be a constant, as well as the destruction of private participation in the provision of services and public works.

The consequences are not difficult to anticipate, we have already had that. We have been blocking the road to the south for a month and they are still trying to build a bridge.

The blockades continue without solution, illegal groups take over towns and schools, but the president is focused on accumulating more and more powers.

So that? To hide his inefficiency with populist measures that keep him high in public opinion.

