From priest to chef, who is Father Walter de Jesús?
He was born in the municipality of Concordia, Antioquia, always carrying the tradition of his region in his way of being.
Music has been part of his life. He is an empirical singer and ranchera is his favorite genre.
The priest’s spiritual messages have been broadcast by the RCN Channel, whose audience recognizes and appreciates it.
People recognize him as a spiritual guide willing to help those who want it, always with love.
The challenge he took on in MasterChef will allow him to be seen in a previously unknown culinary facet.
Once he sang a song by Yeison Jiménez to reflect on envy.
The religious has sought to gain the attention of the youngest through friendly speeches close to the legacy of Jesus.
One of his most curious phrases before entering MasterChef was: “I invite you to the first dinner because the MASTER JESUS invites you to the last one! I send you a hug and all the blessings in peace, love and happiness.
They will face each other and measure forces with other actors and other celebrities from the national show business. It is estimated that many will support him in his culinary crusade.