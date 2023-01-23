The service provision contract according to Colombian legislation is when a natural or legal person is hired to provide a service in exchange for remuneration that is generally called a fee. This service can be of a professional, technical or any other nature.

Since their entry into force, these contracts have generated controversy, since they have been used by a vast majority of employers and contractors to evade labor guarantees; therefore, the contractor must assume the payment of his social security, parafiscal, will not have the recognition of social benefits among other labor benefits.

President Petro from his campaign promised to put an end to these service provision contracts in order to safeguard labor guarantees for citizens, which is why, once elected, through a directive from the DAFP and ESAP, he established that the service contracts be only do so in cases where they are strictly necessary and these can only be signed until April 2023, within the framework of the labor formalization plan for public employment.

This decision of the national government from the point of view that we analyze it, can be detrimental for the employer (contractor) that would increase their labor costs, or good from the point of view of the worker (contractor) who guarantees a fair contract and with full labor guarantees. established for workers in Colombian legislation.

But it is also true that employers would also benefit from eliminating this kind of contract, since their employee would enter into a subordinate relationship and comply with a working schedule, likewise, the employee would be unable to have several jobs (contracts) that are so necessary in these moments of economic crisis, inflation and lousy remuneration in the labor market.

Added to this, the Government must analyze the economic and social situation of many territorial entities, where it is going through a serious economic and social crisis, lack of opportunities and employment, where the entity becomes the only salvation table for many citizens can have the opportunity to have a job option and the way to earn a daily livelihood for their families.

Many of these entities only have the resources of the General Participation System (SGR) as income to finance their operation and investments necessary to improve the living conditions and well-being of their inhabitants, promote their progress and development, without counting on those municipalities which are found in Law 550, which must allocate a large part of these resources to cover their debts; In line with the above, eliminating the service provision contracts would force the entities to reduce their staff, since their resources would not be sufficient to comply with the labor guarantees of all, causing a serious social, labor and economic crisis in their territory.

That is why the national government must analyze its initiative to eliminate service provision contracts, do so in a balanced manner, taking into account some budgetary, technical, social and logistical bases, not only the coup of opinion and the haste of fulfill a campaign promise.