Listen to the audio version of the article

Less than a month before the polls, politics is also storming TikTok, the children’s social network, chasing the vote of young people. Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Carlo Calenda have long since made their entry into the social network of the under 30s. «Welcome. I’m there for years, ”claims the Northern League leader. On 1 September it was the turn of Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Renzi, Giovanni Toti and the Democratic Party who entrusted Alessandro Zan, father of the bill against homotransphobia, with his first release.

Berlusconi celebrates landing on TikTok with record numbers

For Berlusconi it was a real boom, with record numbers. «My first video on TikTok surpassed 3 million views in a few hours. They tell me it’s a record, “he commented. The Forza Italia leader, who has always been at ease with the cameras, appears seated, in a dark suit and with a winking gesture, addressing young people. «Hi guys – he says smiling – here I am! I welcome you to my official TikTok channel ». Sitting at his desk, he recalls that «on this platform there are over 5 million children and 60% are under the age of thirty. I suffer from a little of envy … ». The promise is to discuss the issues dear to the under 30s: “I will tell you how I want to make Italy a country that can give new opportunities and where to make your dreams come true”.

Berlusconi on TikTok: Hi guys, a bit of envy for your age. Here we will talk about young people

Renzi jokes about his faux pas

Baptism on the social also for the leader of Iv Matteo Renzi. White shirt and tie speaks standing in a video that also alternates images of his private life and his career. “Many of you know me for ‘First reaction, shock’, she introduces herself ironically about his gaffes. But then he mentions his experience of him as mayor and remembers with pride that he was the youngest prime minister in republican history: «I am someone who believes in politics. If you like, here we are ». Then, a few hours after the first video, he posts another one claiming the partnership of the bonus for the very young ’18app’.

Renzi: What do I do on TikTok? I am an expert in First reaction shock

The dems on TikTok talk about rights with Zan

And it is precisely to the eighteen-year-olds that the Dems also turn to, recalling that this year, for the first time, the neo-adults will also be able to vote for Palazzo Madama. “From today – says Enrico Letta – the Democratic Party is on TikTok. We will discuss with the youngest the priorities that politics often neglects ». Testimonial of the first Dem tiktoker release is Alessandro Zan. White T-shirt, he speaks while walking and highlights: “the Democratic Party has decided to make the first video on TikTok on rights” against a “right that has always used benaltrism, of” there is much more to do “”.

The pitfalls of social media

Meanwhile, there are also those who choose to avoid social media: «Hi guys, here I am. Vote for me because I will not use TikTok in the electoral campaign », writes the Dem Matteo Orfini on Twitter. Only after 25 September will it be known if and how much the landing on the social network pays in terms of electoral consensus. For the moment, experts warn: social media is good, but instructions for use are needed. The landing of almost all political leaders on TikTok – observes Antonio Preiti, director of Sociometrica – provides them with a “phenomenal” channel of communication with young people, but this social network requires “its own language, made up of speed, rhythm, irony and music “.