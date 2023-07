With the men’s outfitter Rudolfo, the Welser Ringstrasse loses a high-quality fashion store at the end of July. However, this is not lost to the city, but only changes the location. “We are moving to the Pfarrgasse to the former construction department,” says Mario Himmelfreundpointner, who took over the business several years ago from his stepfather Rudi “Rudolfo” Hudelist.

