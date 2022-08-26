Listen to the audio version of the article

Arriving in Italy at the end of 2019, sharing electric scooters have changed mobility in city centers with an increase in numbers in the period of the Covid pandemic which soon made them the most widespread “sharing” service in Italy. A success that has, however, also brought heavy consequences for safety and urban decor: vehicles thrown on the sidewalks or incorrectly parked, accidents. A decree of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which entered into force in November 2021, introduced national rules to which the municipal administrations have adapted. In Rome, meanwhile, after the guidelines approved by Roberto Gualtieri’s council on June 24, 2022, the “revolution” began with the publication of the call for proposals for the selection of three operators.

Roman chaos and the new rules

Up to now seven sharing companies operate in Rome for a total of 14,500 scooters in circulation. Almost the same amount of media as in London – underlined a research conducted by Consumerismo No Profit which compared numbers and habits in European capitals – but almost all concentrated without rules in the central areas, despite the number of inhabitants being a third compared to the capital. English and the Eternal City extends for an area less than 22.3%. In the first 4 months of 2022, over 1.65 million rentals were registered in the Italian capital for a total of approximately 4 million km traveled; most of the rentals take place in the central area of ​​the city for an average duration of 12 minutes and 2 km traveled. Numbers that are reflected in the high rate of incorrect parking of scooters, which in Rome is estimated to reach 69% of the total.

With the new regulation many aspects will change: as mentioned, the operators will pass from the current 7 to 3, with a three-year concession and with means that can be a maximum number of 3 thousand in the central areas and then equally divided among the other Municipalities. Companies that want to operate in Rome must have already carried out an authorized service in the city with a minimum of 750 thousand inhabitants and at least one thousand vehicles. It is also established that it will be the task of the Municipality to identify the new no-parking areas and where to build the stalls.

To these provisions are added: metal plate on vehicles with the addition of QR code that allows immediate identification through electronic devices, maximum speed of 20 km / h which automatically becomes 6km / h in pedestrian areas, rentals only for adults and compulsory registration with an identity card.

Experimentation extended in Milan

Milan focuses on “alternative” mobility and looks to the use of scooters with favor, promoting sharing from 2020: shared scooters are 5,250 from seven different companies with a maximum limit of six thousand vehicles, 750 per fleet). The studies that support the choice of the Municipality say that this vehicle is becoming increasingly important for the so-called last mile, in the passages between one public transport and another or for small trips. Users use it for an average of 1.5 km, for 12 consecutive minutes (on average there are 8,600 daily rentals). As far as compliance with the rules is concerned, Milan abides by what has been decided at national level on speed limits and on the use of helmets. You can also go with the scooter on the cycle paths, but not on the sidewalks.