From Rome to Pompeii by train, Meloni inaugurates the new line – News

An hour and 50 minutes by train to reach the Pompeii excavations directly from Rome. The new Frecciarossa connection was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, together with the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Luigi Ferraris. The premier arrived at Termini station a few minutes before the train departed, also welcomed by the general director of museums of the Ministry of culture Massimo Osanna. A group of archeology and cultural heritage university students was also invited aboard the Frecciarossa.





Upon their arrival in Pompeii, at 11.10, Meloni and Sangiuliano, together with the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii Gabriel Zuchtriegel and the authorities, paid a visit to the excavations, pausing in front of the House of the silver wedding and the archaeological remains of the residence of a member of the Pompeian aristocracy. “Up until a few years ago, Pompeii was often cited as one of the places where Italy was least successful in giving prestige to its beauties. Today it is one of the places where, thanks to the work of so many actors over the years, we demonstrate that Italy knows how to take care of its extraordinary heritage,” said the premier.





The new Frecciarossa is currently scheduled once a month, but “if it goes well we will increase the number of journeys”, assures Sangiuliano. The connection without changes between the capital and one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world will be carried out with the Frecciarossa 1000, the flagship train of the Trenitalia fleet every third Sunday of the month and will allow travelers and tourists to reach Pompeii from Rome in an hour and 47 minutes and to return, in the evening, in two hours and a quarter. The departure is scheduled in the morning from Roma Termini at 8.53 with a stop in Naples Central at 10.03 and arrival at the Pompei station at 10.40.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

