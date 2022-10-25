Listen to the audio version of the article

Even if the days full of poisons for the diffusion of Silvio Berlusconi’s audio are behind us, the atmosphere inside Forza Italia is boiling with results still to be deciphered. The appeasement for the departure of the Government where several Azzurri sit in leading positions did not quell (and could not) the discontent for the bitter morsels swallowed, especially from the party area more personally linked to Cav.

“Disappointment due to Meloni’s attitude”

A suffering brought into the open today, a few hours passed from the handover to Palazzo Chigi, by Giorgio Mulè. “We don’t feel scarred or humiliated. But Giorgia Meloni’s attitude caused disappointment. A disappointment expressed by Berlusconi himself, when he posed the question of the conditional and not of the imperative to be used in the dialogue between allies, ”attacks the vice president of the Chamber in an interview with Repubblica. “There have been frictions between those who thought they were members of one faction and those of the other. But here there is no debate, a congress in the manner of the Democratic Party. I believe that during the formation of the government many have put on the table experiences, personal stories, legitimate aspirations that have been neglected ».

Towards new appointments

The next game for the majority is that of appointing deputy ministers and undersecretaries. And here it will be necessary to understand the point of fall in the distribution with the allies given that Forza Italia claims a few more boxes than the Lega. In particular, the leader would like to see Paolo Barelli (inside), Alberto Barachini (in publishing), Valentino Valentini (in foreign countries), Francesco Paolo Sisto (in justice) and Valentina Aprea (in education) join the team. It is then up to the identification of the presidents of the Commissions, roles that in the Parliament in a numerically reduced format are announced to be decisive for the process of the measures of the highest political value for the majority.

Push to eliminate double assignments

But for Forza Italia, the work of relaunching the party’s action must be started at the same time. And in Mulè’s words, the stakes of the balance of power in the future management of the party become visible against the light. «Paolo Zangrillo initiated a correct reflection, asking himself the problem of the compatibility between the role of minister and that of coordinator in Piedmont. I believe that the same reasoning can only be done by Tajani, who adds to the role of national coordinator those of minister, vice-premier and probably head of delegation of Fi. And the same goes for the new minister Bernini, who is deputy coordinator of the party, ”Mulè says dryly.

The “revenge” recordings

«A revenge. Maybe those who have not been elected ». Antonio Tajani, who in the meantime became foreign minister, had tried to explain the story of Berlusconi’s audios on Putin and Ukraine in this way. Many have gone so far as to liquidate everything only to a stumbling block that has only slowed (and slightly) the race for the birth of the executive. But beyond the speculations on the director of the operation, embarrassment and annoyance have crossed the security threshold, triggering internal warfare. With consequent consequences also from the parts of the Brothers of Italy, which could make to pay a high price sooner or later to those who have questioned the Atlanticism of the coalition in an extraordinary international phase.