In Neiva, a family business has been working from the rural area of ​​El Pital and San Agustín, in Huila, to once again encourage the cultivation of achira, the raw material for biscuits that originate in the department, and with which delight locals and strangers, and that already has its denomination of origin. This is the journey from a plant to the international market.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Under a rigorous process of work and time, in the heart of the city of Neiva, El Embajador, who does not flaunt the liar who posed as a Hindu, but rather a food products company, has been working from the field, from the root to keep the tradition of the achira sponge cake alive.

Ramón Monje Tovar, a resident of the capital Opita, points out that in the first place and a merchant from El Embajador, he indicates that this is a “company that produces biscuit products, especially achira biscuits and different varieties such as toasted cassava bread and biscuits. of corn, in addition to the achira flour, which is already in the supermarkets”.

Furthermore, it is the only company that has Invima registration in achira flour for trade.

achira crops

Monje Tovar indicated that in reference to this issue, a judicious flour production process is being initiated in the municipality of San Agustín and El Pital.

“In the municipality of San Agustín, I am a business partner along with 65 peasants who are involved in the work of the achira, but in the municipality of El Pital, there are between two and three hectares owned by the company where what is being generated is the achira flour, that is to say from the crop but also extracting the flour, and in the same way encouraging the field to cultivate it”, he pointed out.

And he adds that the department has a great advantage with reference to this type of crops, since he adds that it is possible to have production every month, unlike Nariño or Cundinamarca, which are the main import centers for this raw material, and where only the achira is given twice a year.

Ramón Monje Tovar, representative of El Embajador, food products. Photos Gloria Camargo.

The process

As he explains, in order to obtain flour, the process begins with planting the rhizome, “because the plant produces a rhizome similar to a cassava or sweet potato. Then only one fumigation is done on the crop, which lasts 10 months.”

Subsequently, all you have to do is carry out the process called adding soil to the vine, so that it produces more rhizome. So, at the full 10 months it must be harvested or else it could become “chumba like yucca”, he explains.

When extracting the achira, the washing process begins. “We use innovative machinery for washing, because before it was done by hand. So we are using what is a spinning top where a pre-wash is done and then another wash, in the same machine. After washing, it goes on to scratching, which previously was also done by hand.

But now there is a machine, so there we go to the sifting, that is, like washing that rhizome, where that shavings come out”.

These processes, according to the producer, are carried out in a large drum, where a decantation process is carried out, where brown-colored water is expelled, and with patience it goes “settling what is the achira, there the process is carried out, more than washing to remove all the impurities, then it goes on to drying and sifting to be able to remove the dust from the achira well”, he exposes.

Other uses

One of the most important impulses for this project is that it is not used for the preparation of the cake, but rather that it can be given other uses.

“In addition to the achira, this material can be used for other markets, such as the industrial area as a glue. Just as the grandparents did where they used cassava starch or cassava to make glue, the achira is also useful for that as well as for making food.”

Achira, comes from the Quechua term achuy, whose primary meaning is “sneeze”, and is grown in San Agustín and El Pital.

Well, it indicates that achira cassava can be cooked, and it is also rich in fiber. “It has a lot of phosphorus and potassium content, plus the fiber is useful for people who have digestive problems.”

Entrepreneurial boost

But this has not been an easy task, he points out that since 1998 he began working with what were biscuits from achira, but until 2007 he managed to formalize his own company.

“Now I am with the help of Sena through the Emprender Fund, with a forgiveness with which I was able to strengthen the company with machinery. That is why we are working to be able to get products abroad.

Now we are working with Chile, a country that is quite difficult to access the market but has already been brought to Canada. So, the ideal is to have a product with a designation of origin.

We have to get it out and make it known. That people know that it is a true achira, that people know that it is the seal of nomination of origin, because they are consuming a true achira cake ”, she pointed out.

Directly, El Embajador generates 10 direct jobs but indirectly, that is, in the field, another five more jobs are generated, since it should be remembered that in San Agustín the planting project is carried out with 65 peasants.

The objective of making Huila stronger and less dependent on these crops lies mainly in managing prices.

“The intention is to market the achira with a commercial partner so as not to raise the prices of the raw material, as happens every time there is a shortage, where this effect occurs: when it is cheap then the intermediary stores it, since that achira can be saved for 5 or 10 years without anything happening to it. So when there is a shortage of crops, it is stored, to put it on the market at a higher price and we, the producers, are the most affected because we process the achira as such”.

Bet on innovation

The goal of the company is export, for which they have been working on packaging in English to begin marketing and making it known.

Achira flour, among others, are products based on this raw material that seek to be introduced into the market.

However, and to cover a larger audience, they are working on new products for the most daring, such as spicy achira.

“I achieved the spicy touch through an entrepreneur from the municipality of Rivera. She has her organic chili crops and where she processes it without any chemicals, then it is completely natural. I add what that chili is to the product directly, to what is the table. So when you try it, you feel the chili pepper almost at the end, but it intensifies as you eat the other cake.”

And he points out that they are also innovating with the production of achira colada, in order to be able to put it on the market as a new product.

“The flour, the colada de achira can be made in two ways: one that is white and is made with milk and the other that is made with panela and water, that is, it remains like a black jelly”, returning to the gastronomic roots of Huila .

From the traditional to the spicy achiras with organic products, they are part of the new gastronomic range.

Finally, it was established that this industry is part of the Cooperative in charge of managing the denomination of origin of the achira, where more or less 16 businessmen are part, who seek to “raise what the denomination of origin is, make it known more in the market but for that we need to have our own crops, that is why it is my commitment to have the crops in the department of Huila”, he concluded.

