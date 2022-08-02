UDINE. The death of Omar Monestier aroused the condolences of many exponents of national and regional politics.

«I am saddened by the sudden death of Omar Monestier, director of the Piccolo and of the Messaggero Veneto, a serious and valuable journalist but above all a correct person. A prayer for him, an affectionate hug to his loved ones, a thought to his colleagues. We will all miss him ». The leader of the League said in the morning, Matteo Salvinicommenting on the death at 57 of the director of Messaggero Veneto and Piccolo.

Condolence also reiterated by the Lega’s council group, which “expresses its deepest condolences for the untimely death of Omar Monestier, expressing its closeness to his family and loved ones, as well as to the journalists of Il Piccolo and Messaggero Veneto magazines, of which Monestier was director. The world of information suffers a serious loss: a highly skilled journalist, gifted with a writing that allowed him to confidently sign articles of great social, cultural, political and community interest ».

«I learn with deep sorrow the very sad news of the sudden and untimely death of Omar Monestier. I am close and dear to him and to the editorial offices of the Piccolo and the Messaggero Veneto ». The national secretary of the Democratic Party wrote it on Twitter, Enrico Letta.

“I am very impressed and saddened. A long experience with Omar Monestier has allowed me to know him well and appreciate his sharpness of judgment and lively spirit, in personal conversations, in institutional relationships as well as on occasions for public discussion. He had become an essential point of reference for the entire regional reality, which he interpreted and stimulated. A personality and a professional that we will miss ”are the words of the president of the Pd group in the Chamber Debora Serracchiani. “A thought of profound condolence to the family for this so hard and iniquitous mourning – adds the deputy – while the editorial offices go to the closeness and gratitude for the work that never stops”.

«Great sadness in learning of the sudden and premature death of Omar Monestier, director of Il Piccolo and Il Messaggero Veneto. A great professional, refined and acute observer of the regional reality to which he has always dedicated himself with seriousness and passion. My condolences to the family and my closeness to all the journalists who have worked with him ». Thus in a note the President of Italia Viva, from Trieste Ettore Rosato.

The 5 Star Movement Group in the Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Council expresses “condolences for the untimely death of the director of Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo, Omar Monestier”.

“The unexpected and sad news leaves a deep void in the world of information in Friuli Venezia Giulia – add the pentastellated councilors -. We join in the pain of the family and the editorial offices of the newspapers he directed ».