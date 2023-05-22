From seahorses to gold: Heiligenhausers swim safely

sanctuary.

The Heljensbad team and the DLRG Heiligenhaus were able to award 40 badges at the swimming badge day. Outdoor pool season starts on Wednesday.

Sunday in Heljensbad was pretty exciting: In cooperation with the DLRG invited to the swimming badge day. Anyone who wanted to could take the exam all day long. And quite a few, like ten-year-old Ida here, took advantage of the offer, after all there are still a few school trips and then the summer holidays to come.

Heiligenhaus: 18 seahorses and lots of bronze, silver and gold

Swimming training, which is particularly important to pool manager Holger Brembeck: the courses have been full to the brim for years, the pandemic has led to cancellations, but the Heljensbad wanted to make up for this with a large offer. The members of the DLRG know that swimming safely is the best precaution against swimming accidents – a large team was therefore in the indoor pool on Sunday to remove the swimming badge.

Many, Brembeck is pleased, also came“That was really great, there were many families with children and we were able to take away a lot of badges!” This is how he thanks the local DLRG group and his team for the successful implementation of the day for more safety in the water: 18 times awarded the seahorse, nine times the German swimming badge bronze, eight times silver and even five times gold.













Outdoor pool season starts at Selbecker Straße

Incidentally, the indoor pool season ended with the swimming badge day: from Wednesday, May 24, the outdoor pool will open again – from then on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adults pay six euros (4.50 euros reduced), children (four to 17 years) three euros. The summer fun card (valid from June 1st to August 31st) costs 150 euros for adults (120 euros reduced) and 75 euros for children and young people. The ten coins are available for 50 euros (35 euros) and 22 euros.













