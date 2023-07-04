From seeds to solar energy in Madagascar: the blog of the United Nations Resident Coordinator – Capsud.net

© RCO Madagascar – A woman waters her vegetable garden, planted with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

New York, USA, July 03, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/More than one million people in drought-stricken southern Madagascar are benefiting from a series of complementary United Nations development initiatives that are coordinated in order to have a greater impact, as explained by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Madagascar, Issa Sanogo.

“Since my arrival in Madagascar as United Nations Resident Coordinator at the end of 2020, the country has been hit by unprecedented cyclones and experienced the worst drought in 40 years.

Coupled with other extreme weather events, the drought has caused widespread starvation and pushed thousands of people into near-famine conditions. In the south of the country, where land is arid and households more dependent on rain-fed agriculture, the problem of malnutrition is particularly acute.

Crops are not only suffering from a lack of water, but have also been damaged by high winds which wash away fertile topsoil. Under these conditions, communities struggle to grow essential staples, including maize.

Improve diet

Last year, thanks to relatively good rainfall and increased humanitarian assistance from our United Nations country team and partners, food security and nutrition improved in southern Madagascar.

Our multi-sectoral humanitarian response reached nearly 1.1 million people in the areas of nutrition, food security and livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene, education , health and protection, and cash transfers.

In 2022, no district was classified as facing a nutrition emergency, compared to five districts the previous year. But accelerating drought recovery and addressing these long-term impacts in the region requires more than emergency assistance.

That is why, alongside ongoing humanitarian efforts, our UN Country Team has worked together to help communities across the region build resilience to the effects of droughts and prepare for future climate shocks.

The Resident Coordinator’s Office has played a key role in promoting greater integration of agency interventions, helping to increase synergies and strengthen the impact of our cooperation.

In April, I visited the region to see the impact of our joint efforts on the communities on the ground. Here’s what works:

Prevention is key

At a food distribution site in Maroalimpoty, run by the World Food Program (WFP), I saw the importance of integrated prevention measures to combat malnutrition. In addition to ensuring general food distributions to meet the immediate food needs of the most vulnerable families in the area, the WFP uses the same site to carry out screenings and organize nutritional support and awareness sessions targeting children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

In a neighboring town, I visited an integrated health center where the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had trained nurses to screen children for malnutrition. The center provides a comprehensive package of high-impact nutrition interventions and, with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), carries out preventive, therapeutic and advocacy on other health issues, for the benefit of the whole community.

© UNICEF Madagascar/Andrianantenaina – A young schoolgirl drinks water from a desalination system supported by UNICEF.

At a nearby school, UNICEF worked with the government and the private sector to install a solar-powered water desalination system to provide clean water to the integrated health center, school and rest of the community. WFP is active in the same school with its feeding program, which promotes school attendance and performance, two key prevention measures.

Eating “with dignity”

In the same commune, two interventions by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are helping to increase the capacity of vulnerable households through sustainable agricultural practices.

Through these interventions, farmer associations in the commune received drought-resistant seeds, tools and training on climate-smart agricultural practices. In addition to this, a solar-powered drip irrigation system, developed by FAO, provides year-round access to water, allowing households to grow enough for their own consumption and a surplus to sell on the local market and to be saved as seed.

Some households I met in the commune said that at the height of the crisis, they sometimes only had cactus as their daily meal, but now, thanks to more abundant harvests, they have enough to eat “with dignity”. and can even afford two meals a day.

For Madame Nativity, a widow with two children who was hit hard by the drought, the seeds and the small amount of money she received from the program are helping her get back on her feet and send her children to the school.

In the same area, I saw how a project led by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) adopted simple solutions to stabilize coastal sand dunes and protect crops from dust and sandstorms, known locally as tiomena. By planting three types of flora to lessen the impact of wind and retain soil moisture, this project has helped communities grow cash crops in fields once lost to sand.

UN Madagascar – Members of an association supported by the UN produce handicrafts.

Collaboration builds resilience

Agencies collaborate in other ways to build economic resilience, which leads to better nutrition and food security outcomes. For example, at the integrated development cooperative we visited, UNDP provides training and equipment to modernize the cultivation and processing of the sisal plant to produce handicrafts for sale.

At the same site, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and WFP gave cooperative members tools and knowledge to transform other plants into non-perishable products, including using cassava to produce flour , make cactus jam and organic soap with aloe vera, cactus or other extracts.

Talking to one of the members of the association, it was clear that during the dry season in particular, these handicrafts provide families in the region with an additional and stable source of income.

UN Madagascar – Members of an agricultural cooperative grow cassava.

In a longer-term development vision, IFAD-supported eco-agriculture aims to overcome chronic problems related to drought and climate change through the large-scale adoption of improved climate change adaptation practices. .

On our final stop, we visited the remote village of Anjamahavelo, where WFP established a solar-powered center, connectivity and a sustainable water source that was being upgraded by UNICEF. At this site, United Nations entities and partners are working together to power a drip irrigation system aimed at improving agricultural production and providing a range of integrated community services such as a digital classroom and a training for women and young people.

The solar-powered centers have the potential to eventually provide electricity to the community school and other structures, as well as provide entrepreneurial opportunities to diversify livelihoods and help communities resist. future climate shocks.

© UNICEF Madagascar/Andrianantenaina – A young girl accesses digital tools in a classroom in southern Madagascar.

Significant challenges await communities in southern Madagascar, but I am also convinced that our increasingly integrated approach is our best response to the multidimensional problems of malnutrition and food insecurity.

Taken in isolation, these interventions – ranging from food distribution and treatment of severe acute malnutrition to the adoption of agricultural practices adapted to climate change and the production of sustainable energy – would have a positive but limited impact. But, by working together and creating synergies within the UN Country Team, we are achieving more sustainable results and providing communities across the region with the tools they need to bounce back and recover with resilience.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for UN Info.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

