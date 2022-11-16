339 meters long, 41 wide and 76 high. A gross tonnage of over 170,000 tons, more than 5,600 guests in 2,270 cabins. And 1,658 crew members. Fincantieri has delivered the MSC Seascape, the second ship of the Seaside EVO class: she will become the flagship of the MSC Cruises fleet. She is the largest ship ever built in Italy: an investment of approximately 1 billion euros (out of a total of seven billion for the supply of 10 ships). Numerous features on board: 13,000 square meters of outdoor spaces, with lounge bars and open-air restaurants, swimming pools and areas for relaxing and sunbathing. Giuseppe Bono, who recently passed away, was remembered at the ceremony in Monfalcone (Gorizia): “A light that never goes out that shines on all seas: our Giuseppe. It was a real privilege, have a good trip”.

