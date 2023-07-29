From some scholars – OujdaCity

Zayed tayeb

It sometimes happens that I have a little time and open-mindedness to comment on some article that I find a bit of interest, just to add a pinch of salt to the menu in order to revive the debate and broaden thinking. But it turns out that my comments do not receive any feedback from the authors of the said articles. These are not really articles that develop on a beautiful page the size of Word, but just a post of a few miserable lines on a colored background, beautiful for the eye, bland for the language, dull for the brain, a little morning mist that a ray of sunshine erases a chalk story like a sponge. The disappointment is much greater for all the senses, except for that of the color in which the post is bathed. The mediocrity is there. They call themselves sometimes doctors, sometimes professors. Doctors when they are ”learned”, professors when they are certified. Two titles that elevate to the point of giving vertigo to those who have it. And they feel like they make anyone who tries to reach them where they are dizzy. They are above everything since they manifest it well by creating circles which are theirs, between them and for them. They answer each other with posts where only the color changes. What they say could be confused at first sight with maxims, axioms, parables. And shame on you if you ever try to put your nose in their little colored squares, without them knowing the meaning, in the rainbow.

When they come to talk about someone they believe to be in the sphere of their status, they say ”allama” about him with an accent of intensity on the ”l” and a ”t”. word-final ‘, which in another situation might be considered an unpronounced mark of the feminine gender. There would therefore be, in the same word, the mark of a man of great science and that of a non-vocalized femininity. Something a bit embarrassing! Only, ”allama”1, applied to man, differs from ”Allam”2 which is an attribute of God. The first would therefore have for meaning summit, eminence and the second One whose hidden and manifest science is infinite. Let us therefore see what our friends think of this by designating men of a certain science by a name close to an attribute of God and which bears the mark of the feminine.

Let’s go a little ahead and consider other terms they use to refer to men of deep culture. I retain this couple ”doctor” and ”teacher”. The former is the highest title a faculty can bestow on a student. Only, for certain disciplines, it disappears. Only doctors can keep it and be designated by the title of doctor. As for the word ”professor”, it designates any teacher whatever his grade. Only, in medicine, it designates the highest medicinal authority. It is that these people of little spirit and culture use these words at all times. They go so far as to write on the cover of some book that they would have written ”Doctor” followed by the surname and first name of the author. I have never read a single French-language book whose author prefaces his surname and first name with the academic title ”Docteur” apart from ”Docteur Knock” and ”Docteur Jivago” which are titles of books and names of academic titles of authors. This disease is contracted to us by Eastern Arab writers.

A last remark which deserves to be quoted is ”Al Arifou Billah”3 to designate a scholar who knows a lot about the occult sciences, who is so close to God that he knows many things. He is a kind of Sufi, mystic, Gnostic. This is why he is given the name of ”Al Arifou Billah”.

So that’s a bit of what our learned people want to look like. They only have science what they post in a little post the color of the rainbow. They think in their apparent naivety that they are publishing parables, maxims, axioms, postulates or something like that. It is therefore not with a few traitorous words arranged in an awkward way that one can submit an idea to criticism.

Put some modesty into the ink of your quill and let it go with gentleness and courtesy.

1- A sign with an emphasis on the lam

2- Mark by stressing the lam

3 Knowing God

